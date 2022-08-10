Award-winning singer and actress Nandi Madida has revealed that she will be hosting this year's SAMA awards

The star announced the good news on her Instagram page, saying she never imagined that she would be honoured with the opportunity

The Skhanda Love singer told her followers to look forward to an explosive night of dancing, singing and all-round fun

Say You Will singer Nandi Madida has been confirmed as the S#AMA28 main host. The stunner, who couldn't contain her excitement, shared the great news with her social media followers.

Nandi Madida is set to host this year's edition of the SAMA Awards. Image: @nandi_madida.

Source: Instagram

Nandi said she never imagined that she would be hosting one of the biggest awards ceremonies in the country. She wrote:

"We’re OUTSIDEEEEEEE! Happy to announce that I will be one of your hosts on the main stage for the BIGGEST Music Award ceremony in South Africa the @thesamas_ ."

According to TimesLIVE, the actress said that when she accepted her first SAMA award two years ago, she didn't think she would be hosting the event a few years later. The publication added that Madida said she felt "humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the #SAMA28 stage alongside my co-hosts."

Taking to her Instagram page, the Skhanda Love singer told her fans to brace for a night of dancing, singing and laughter. She wrote:

"As Your Host for the @thesamas_ The South African Music Awards I cannot wait to laugh, dance, sing and have a good time with you all! As we celebrate THE BEST MUSIC currently in the world (yes I said it)! South African Music ."

