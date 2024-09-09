Durban artists are set to give an ex-convict a warm welcome back to the community after his release from prison

TV host Skeem GP and Kwaito star Bhar are some of the celebs that will be at the event organised by the ex-convict Mbuso Zulu on Tuesday, 10 September 2024

The special event that will be held is said to also serve as a crime prevention and also tackle many issues

Durban a-lister to welcome an ex-convict back home. Image: @khanyabhar/skeem_gp

Source: Instagram

Some of Durban's A-listers will participate in a special event for an ex-convict this coming Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

Durban artists to welcome ex-convict back home

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, Durban artists will be among other people who will be welcoming back an ex-convict, Mbuso Zulu, to the community after he gets released from prison.

It was said that a special event for Zulu would be held on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, which will tackle many issues and serve as a crime prevention event.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The event will be organised by Mbuso Zulu's organisation called Usengashintsha, which means You can still change. The organisation team told the publication that the upcoming event will feature guest speakers, panel discussion and a testimony from other former inmates:

"As our founder, Mbuso Zulu and the organisation will convene a comprehensive event tackling pressing issues like gender-based violence (GBV), crime and rehabilitation.

"The programme will feature: guest speakers and panel discussions; testimonials from former inmates; presentations on our organisation's initiatives; interactive sessions with parolees; inspirational talks from notable guests; donations of food parcels to those in need; participation from local schools and communities."

Former inmate now turned TV host Skeem GP also shared that Mbuso's goal is to inspire and value people's lives.

He said:

"Upon his release Mbuso Zulu will resume his work with renewed passion and energy, seeking collaborative opportunities to drive meaningful change in the country. His goal is to inspire and bring value to people's lives, fostering a culture of trust, growth and community engagement."

Oscar Pistorius's release undermines GBV victims

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Women For Change slammed Oscar Pistorius's release from prison on parole.

Pistorius walked free from prison after serving half of his sentence for killing Reeva Steenkamp. The organisation's spokesperson, Bulelwa Adonis, believed that his release undermined GBV victims and showed a lack of accountability for GBV.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News