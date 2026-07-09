Controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula dragged actress Zenande Mfenyana into a spicy baby daddy scandal

Khawula claimed a woman had insisted for over a decade that the Inimba star's former partner had fathered her son, despite a DNA test clearing him

Social media erupted over the saga, with many fans accusing Musa of unnecessarily pulling Mfenyana into the drama

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Musa Khawula dragged Zenande Mfenyana into her baby daddy's personal issues. Images: officialtwinny/ Twitter, zenandemfenyana/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Actress Zenande Mfenyana found herself at the centre of an unexpected paternity controversy after gossip blogger Musa Khawula dropped a bombshell post on 8 July 2026, tying her baby daddy to a decade-old scandal involving another woman and a disputed child.

According to Khawula's X (formerly Twitter) post, the drama dates back to 2014, when a woman claimed she had fallen pregnant by Zenande's former partner. That child, now 14 years old, became the subject of a DNA test ordered a year later; however, the results later confirmed that the man was not the boy's biological father.

Despite this, the woman allegedly continued insisting that he fathered her son, brushing aside the scientific evidence entirely.

Musa Khawula used Zenande Mfenyana to discuss her baby daddy's latest drama. Images: MDNnewss/ Twitter, zenandemfenyana/ Instagram

Source: UGC

What made Musa's post particularly striking was his note that, in spite of all this background noise, the Inimba actress and her baby daddy have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship. That detail did little to shield the actress from being pulled into the spotlight, however, as Musa's reveal quickly spread across social media platforms.

Reactions online were far from uniform. A number of users directed their disbelief at the unnamed woman, finding it difficult to comprehend how someone could persist in a paternity claim after a DNA test had already settled the matter.

Others, however, shifted their frustration squarely onto Musa, questioning why Zenande's name needed to feature in the story at all, given that she appeared to have no direct involvement in the original dispute. Those in the SAFTA award-winner's corner felt she had been unfairly dragged into a mess that had nothing to do with her conduct or character.

See Musa Khawula's post below.

Social media slams Musa Khawula

As expected, online users had plenty to say about the spicy scandal and pointed out that Zenande was ordinary. Read some of the comments.

PryvateFigure pitied Zenande Mfenyana

"Poor Zenande, the more I read, the more I realise this story has zero to do with her. Being famous is tough."

MNTASE99254009 noted:

"So in conclusion, this has nothing to do with Zenande Mfenyane, but it wouldn't be newsworthy without her name."

LeeBoysen wrote:

"I saw multiple possessive nouns, and I knew Zenande was catching unnecessary strays here."

Meanwhile, others were more stunned by how Musa Khawula managed to obtain the DNA results, raising concerns about privacy and how deep the blogger digs for his gossip.

Already infamous for being a dedicated blogger, Musa recently landed in trouble with Julius Malema, and although he ended up apologising to the EFF leader, it sparked a major debate about the legal boundaries of celebrity reporting and privacy laws.

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In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee addressing the allegations that he was neglecting his children.

Coming from a high-profile public break-up, the rapper's estranged wife claimed he had distanced himself from his kids.

Source: Briefly News