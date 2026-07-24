Carli Erasmus, twin daughter of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, shared a carousel of stunning photos from a family bush trip

The post, set to Lebo M's He Lives In You, was liked by Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe and thousands of others

Fans and friends flooded the comments with cheeky observations, including a spotted cameo from another Springbok legend

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Rassie Erasmus's daughter Carli has given fans a glimpse into a magical family holiday at Kruger National Park, sharing a breathtaking carousel of wildlife and landscape photos on Instagram on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

Rassie Erasmus was on a family getaway with his twin daughters. Image: @nikkierasmus

Source: Instagram

The post, soundtracked by Lebo M's iconic *He Lives In You*, carried the heartfelt caption: "Privileged to have seen God's miracles." It drew over 6,400 likes, including one from Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, and sent the comment section into a frenzy.

A family safari to remember

Carli is one of two twin daughters of South Africa's beloved Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, alongside her sister Nikki. The family's Kruger escape quickly became a talking point online, with the 13-image carousel showcasing everything the iconic game reserve has to offer.

It wasn't just the scenery that had people talking. Fans noticed what appeared to be another familiar face tucked into the gallery, with one eagle-eyed follower spotting Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth in slide eight of the carousel.

@saadiq17 quipped:

"I see @ebenetzebeth4 is also on holiday with you, slide 8 😂😂😂"

Sister Nikki also jumped into the comments with a characteristically playful remark directed at one of the animals in the photos, writing: @nikkieerasmus:

'Choke him Manie, choke him' - a reference that had followers in stitches.

Fans share the love

The warmth in the comments stretched far beyond South Africa's borders. Australian follower @wnq679 wrote:

"Beautiful family, love from central coast nsw. Australia," while

@janine.kuhn.77 simply responded:

"This looks delicious," presumably eyeing the scenic bush surroundings.

Take a look at the pictures below.

The post is a rare personal window into the life of one of South African rugby's most prominent families, reminding fans that even the man behind the back-to-back Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks takes time to soak in the country's natural wonders.

The Springboks coach is a father of three daughters with his former wife, Nicolene. Carli is the twin sister of Nikki, while their youngest daughter is Jani.

Erasmus and Nicolene ended their two-decade marriage in early 2024, with their union having produced three children. The 53-year-old coach and his former partner, who is a nurse by profession, have since maintained a strong co-parenting relationship despite their separation.

Hundreds turn out for Rassie Erasmus’ Annual Christmas walk

Briefly News previously reported that hundreds of rugby fans gathered along the Cape Town coastline on Christmas morning to participate in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s now-traditional Christmas Walk, transforming the festive event into a celebration of unity, gratitude, and national pride.

Supporters from different backgrounds joined Erasmus for the six-kilometre walk between Bloubergstrand and Table View.

Source: Briefly News