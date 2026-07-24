St Mary's Diocesan School for Girls celebrated Grade 1 pupils reaching 100 days in their iconic striped dresses

Matric girls surprised the younger pupils by passing down the school's beloved war cry in a touching outdoor ceremony

South Africans watching online said the moment made them want to enrol their daughters at the prestigious school

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The picture on the left showed the Grade 1s starting a new school. Image: @stmarysdsg

Source: TikTok

A sweet moment between the oldest and youngest girls at St Mary's Diocesan School for Girls captured hearts across South Africa. The school shared a video on its Instagram page marking a milestone: 100 days of Grade 1 pupils wearing their signature navy and white striped uniforms.

To celebrate, the Matric class took it upon themselves to pass down one of the school's most beloved traditions. They gathered on the sports field and led the little ones through the Saints war cry in a call-and-response chant that had the Grade 1 girls performing with surprising confidence. The older girls, dressed in white and grey, stood on one side of the field while the younger ones in their striped tunics held their own from the other.

The ceremony ended with both groups rushing together for hugs and high-fives. The school described the moment as the Matric girls officially welcoming the Grade 1s into ‘the sisterhood that is striped for life.

A tradition passed down with pride

The war cry itself, rooted in school spirit and sisterhood, has been part of St Mary's culture for generations. Watching the youngest members of the school learn it from the oldest made the video particularly moving for many viewers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the St Mary's moment

Comments flooded in from former pupils and parents alike, with many saying the clip stirred genuine emotion. South Africans in the comments could not hold back:

Hlons said:

"Those wittle voices. 🥹🥹"

Nina said:

"So now I must give birth to another daughter. Ok, consider it done. ✔️"

Kitty Meow Meow wrote:

"This made me smile like an idiot. 🥺❤️"

S commented:

“To take my daughter to this school. 🏫"

Zak shared:

"The day I'm blessed with a daughter, this is where I will enrol my child. In memory and honour of my best friend Thando Msimang, who spoke highly of this school. I'm glad there's one in Kloof as well. 😍🙏🏾"

SweetLindt noted:

"See how it's winter, and they are wearing tunics; ask a learner in public school to wear tunics now uzobona umhlola. 🥺"

Byo wrote:

"Dear God, give me money so my baby girl can experience this kind of sisterhood."

Mokgadi_Khajo added:

"Girls' schools will always win my heart. 🥰🥰"

3 Other Briefly News stories about matrics

Babes Wodumo honoured a promise she made two years ago by attending Angel Sithole's matric dance as her official partner.

A matric learner went viral after posting a transition video with her date that went from school uniforms to a jaw-dropping beaded white gown and black suit.

Grade 12 learners in Benoni were transferred to a private school operating without accreditation to offer matric.

Source: Briefly News