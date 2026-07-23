The US State Department released its August 2026 Visa Bulletin with fresh green card updates

Family-sponsored applicants recorded major progress while employment-based categories kept facing long delays

Officials warned some employment visa categories could become unavailable before the 2026 fiscal year ends

Vueling is landing in Brussels-National Airport on July 3, 2026 in Steenokkerzeel, Belgium and visa document. Images: THIERRY ORBAN and Thierry Monasse

Source: Getty Images

Thousands of family visa applicants got fresh hope this week after the US State Department released its August 2026 Green Card Bulletin. The update advances several family-sponsored categories for hopeful applicants worldwide.

The update gives eligible relatives of American citizens and permanent residents a clearer path toward finally securing their green cards. An accompanying photo released with the bulletin showed a stack of visa processing documents from the department.

The biggest jump came in the F2A category, which covers spouses and unmarried children under 21. Their final action date moved forward to July 22, 2026, for most countries worldwide. This shift means more relatives of permanent residents can now finalise their pending green card applications.

Other family-sponsored categories, including F1, F2B and F4, also recorded gains this month. These changes give more applicants a chance to submit documents or receive final approval sooner than expected.

Why employment visas remain stuck

Employment-based applicants, especially those from India, continued facing long and frustrating delays this month. The EB2 category remained unavailable for Indian nationals after its yearly allocation ran out completely. Officials warned the EB1 category for India could also close before the fiscal year ends.

Most other employment-based categories only moved forward slightly this time around. Some EB5 investor set aside categories stayed current worldwide, letting eligible investors continue without waiting further.

The State Department urged applicants to check their exact priority dates before making any new plans. Demand remains unusually high, and some categories may retrogress before September 30.

This story was first reported by Briefly News sister site Legit.ng, which broke down the full bulletin.

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Source: Briefly News