The United Arab Emirates released updated 2026 rules covering visa-free and visa-on-arrival entry categories

South Africa joined six other countries eligible for a conditional visa-on-arrival under strict residency conditions

Citizens from 49 nations can still enter the UAE visa-free for up to 90 days at a time

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Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers complex. Image: Buena Vista Images

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The United Arab Emirates has confirmed new visa entry rules for 2026. South Africa is now one of seven countries eligible for visa-on-arrival access under new rules.

Officials confirmed the changes through the country’s immigration authority ahead of the new travel season. The update sorts nations into different categories based on the length of stay allowed. Citizens from Gulf Cooperation Council countries can cross the UAE borders without visa requirements.

These nations include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia under the latest guidelines. The rules apply to millions of travellers passing through UAE airports every single year.

South Africans get conditional access

South African holidaymakers and business travellers often use Dubai as a major transit hub. South Africa falls under a group of seven countries that qualify for conditional visa-on-arrival entry. Travellers from these nations can stay for fourteen or sixty days, depending on their situation. Applicants must hold a valid residence permit from an approved country before travelling.

Approved jurisdictions include the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada and Japan. India, Indonesia, Kenya, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam also made this specific list. These seven nations were added after officials reviewed specific residency and travel patterns.

Meanwhile, 49 countries still enjoy visa-free entry for up to ninety days. This list features countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific region. This applies within a rolling 180-day window for multiple entries. However, travellers in this category are not permitted to take up employment there.

A separate group of thirteen countries receives a shorter thirty-day visa-free stay. Nations such as Ukraine, Mongolia and Ireland fall into this thirty-day bracket. Authorities urge all travellers to confirm requirements before booking their flights this year. Officials say the changes aim to make entry simpler for approved travellers this year. Anyone planning a trip should check the latest guidance before finalising their travel plans.

Legit previously reported that the UAE also banned social media use for children under fifteen. That rule requires platforms to disable accounts created by underage users in the country.

This report was first published by Briefly News’ sister site Legit.

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Source: Briefly News