Global site navigation

Man Creates Amapiano Out of Viral UAE Ice Cream Song in TikTok Video: “Ay Sekeerem”
People

Man Creates Amapiano Out of Viral UAE Ice Cream Song in TikTok Video: “Ay Sekeerem”

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A group of men in the UAE went viral after they sang a song in their ice cream shop to promote the product
  • The clip became popular among South Africans on TikTok, and a man recently posted a remix he created
  • South Africans were amused by the amapiano version of a viral song by a foreign ice cream shop

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Briefly News & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A clip on TikTok showed a creative South African who shared his take on a trend. The man got a hold of viral videos of the guys who were viral sensations among South African's for their catchy ice cream song.

Man turns UAE viral moment into amapiano
Man turns UAE viral moment into amapiano in TikTok video. Image: @killorbeezbeatz
Source: TikTok

The video that the men created of the amapiano remix received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, sharing their thoughts on the song the man made up.

In a video on TikTok, a man @emad.alshalabi6, went viral for singing at an ice cream shop with workers. Their original song had become a viral hit on the platform. Many South Africans were especially fond of the tune.

Read also

Man welcomes December using Gqom beat in TikTok video, South Africa proud

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

A South African music producer shared a TikTok stitch where he merged their singing with an amapiano beat. The men sounded like they were in on the song as their voices synced with the beat.

Men in UAE went viral for ice cream song
Man created amapiano from viral UAE ice cream shop in a TikTok video that reached South Africa. Image: @emad.alshalabi6
Source: TikTok

South Africans discuss amapiano remix of ice cream song

Many people commented that the man @killorbeezbeatz did an amazing job by adding amapiano to the viral video. Some were raving about the amapiano hit that the man created. Others argued they preferred @emad.alshalabi6's original version of the ice cream song. Watch the video of the amapiano remix and read people's comments:

crispie_kubheka🧌 wrote:

"And ukhona oshilo kuma comments wathi don't let amapiano producers see this 🤦nazoke, (here it is.)"

Nthabi's sweet treat🍭🍬 commented:

"As South Africa we are proud of you😭😂"

Andrew Itumeleng joked about the song:

"I know I'm not the only one who hears bicycle bicycle, bicycle bicycle😭😭🔥"

Read also

KZN woman enjoys South Africa with R200 Durban game drive in TikTok video

GandaGanda 🇿🇦🟢🇿🇦 wrote:

"It was only a matter of time. My people 😂"

simp_4_bailey preferred the original:

"You should’ve just left it the way it was, my brother 😔"

🪐 exclaimed:

"Haibo am I the only one who thinks this slaps?😔"

t$$_y@y@24‼️ disagreed:

"Leave the song alone, the original version is already a banger."

Franklin remarked:

"I kinda like it😂😂🕺🕺🔥why’s everyone hating 🤷🏽‍♂️"

t3mpo2real was not impressed by the remix:

"Haowa now we have to turn everything into amapiano💔?"

k@m0😝🤍✨ agreed:

"So we all knew they was gonna be a amapiano remix of aysikirim like 😭😭😭😭😩😩😩it sounded so good without amapiano tbh (no hate btw)."

Other Briefly News stories about amapiano

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Amapiano
Hot:
Enrica cenzatti Jamie hector Tsakani maluleke Laurie holmond Zunaid moti