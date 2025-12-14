A group of men in the UAE went viral after they sang a song in their ice cream shop to promote the product

The clip became popular among South Africans on TikTok, and a man recently posted a remix he created

South Africans were amused by the amapiano version of a viral song by a foreign ice cream shop

A clip on TikTok showed a creative South African who shared his take on a trend. The man got a hold of viral videos of the guys who were viral sensations among South African's for their catchy ice cream song.

The video that the men created of the amapiano remix received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, sharing their thoughts on the song the man made up.

In a video on TikTok, a man @emad.alshalabi6, went viral for singing at an ice cream shop with workers. Their original song had become a viral hit on the platform. Many South Africans were especially fond of the tune.

A South African music producer shared a TikTok stitch where he merged their singing with an amapiano beat. The men sounded like they were in on the song as their voices synced with the beat.

South Africans discuss amapiano remix of ice cream song

Many people commented that the man @killorbeezbeatz did an amazing job by adding amapiano to the viral video. Some were raving about the amapiano hit that the man created. Others argued they preferred @emad.alshalabi6's original version of the ice cream song. Watch the video of the amapiano remix and read people's comments:

crispie_kubheka🧌 wrote:

"And ukhona oshilo kuma comments wathi don't let amapiano producers see this 🤦nazoke, (here it is.)"

Nthabi's sweet treat🍭🍬 commented:

"As South Africa we are proud of you😭😂"

Andrew Itumeleng joked about the song:

"I know I'm not the only one who hears bicycle bicycle, bicycle bicycle😭😭🔥"

GandaGanda 🇿🇦🟢🇿🇦 wrote:

"It was only a matter of time. My people 😂"

simp_4_bailey preferred the original:

"You should’ve just left it the way it was, my brother 😔"

🪐 exclaimed:

"Haibo am I the only one who thinks this slaps?😔"

t$$_y@y@24‼️ disagreed:

"Leave the song alone, the original version is already a banger."

Franklin remarked:

"I kinda like it😂😂🕺🕺🔥why’s everyone hating 🤷🏽‍♂️"

t3mpo2real was not impressed by the remix:

"Haowa now we have to turn everything into amapiano💔?"

k@m0😝🤍✨ agreed:

"So we all knew they was gonna be a amapiano remix of aysikirim like 😭😭😭😭😩😩😩it sounded so good without amapiano tbh (no hate btw)."

