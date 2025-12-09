Joden Williams posted a stunning video fusing classical ballet with Amapiano moves, creating the AmaBallet style that caught Mzansi’s attention

The performance shows how South African dance culture can evolve, blending traditional elegance with energetic street rhythms

The video went viral as audiences celebrated creativity, skill, and a proudly South African fusion that feels modern and fresh

A new dance style is turning heads in South Africa, blending ballet precision with Amapiano rhythm for a performance you don’t want to miss.

On 3 December 2025, South African dancer Joden Williams posted a video showcasing a unique dance performance on Facebook, where he combined classical ballet with Amapiano moves. The performance, which he calls AmaBallet, fused traditional ballet techniques with street-inspired steps such as the tobetsa, creating a visually striking hybrid style. The video quickly caught the attention of local audiences for its creativity and flair.

This fusion was inspired by Bhungane Mehlomakulu, a professional dancer known for performing with Ballet Black in London and the Cape Town City Ballet, who pioneered the integration of Amapiano rhythms into classical dance. Williams’s post aimed to showcase the evolution of South African dance, blending modern street culture with classical artistry. AmaBallet is gaining recognition for bridging gaps between different dance cultures in South Africa. By combining the structured elegance of ballet with the rhythm, improvisation, and energy of Amapiano, performers like Williams are opening doors to new audiences and creative possibilities.

AmaBallet wows South African audience

Netizens in the comments were captivated by the smooth transitions between ballet and Amapiano moves, appreciating how traditional and contemporary styles blended seamlessly. Comments reflected admiration for his precision, energy, and creativity, with many expressing surprise at how well the fusion worked. The performance also resonated because it celebrated South African culture in a fresh, modern way, showing that local art can evolve while staying proudly South African.

Viewers were inspired and entertained, praising Joden Williams’s performance for its skill, creativity, and cultural significance. Many felt that AmaBallet represents the future of South African dance, where innovation meets tradition. The overall sentiment was positive, with audiences enjoying the originality and talent on display, and celebrating a homegrown style that reflects local music, dance, and energy.

Mzansi reacts to creative performance

