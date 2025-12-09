"Lit Performance": Amapiano Meets Ballet in Proud Mzansi Dance Moves
- Joden Williams posted a stunning video fusing classical ballet with Amapiano moves, creating the AmaBallet style that caught Mzansi’s attention
- The performance shows how South African dance culture can evolve, blending traditional elegance with energetic street rhythms
- The video went viral as audiences celebrated creativity, skill, and a proudly South African fusion that feels modern and fresh
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A new dance style is turning heads in South Africa, blending ballet precision with Amapiano rhythm for a performance you don’t want to miss.
On 3 December 2025, South African dancer Joden Williams posted a video showcasing a unique dance performance on Facebook, where he combined classical ballet with Amapiano moves. The performance, which he calls AmaBallet, fused traditional ballet techniques with street-inspired steps such as the tobetsa, creating a visually striking hybrid style. The video quickly caught the attention of local audiences for its creativity and flair.
This fusion was inspired by Bhungane Mehlomakulu, a professional dancer known for performing with Ballet Black in London and the Cape Town City Ballet, who pioneered the integration of Amapiano rhythms into classical dance. Williams’s post aimed to showcase the evolution of South African dance, blending modern street culture with classical artistry. AmaBallet is gaining recognition for bridging gaps between different dance cultures in South Africa. By combining the structured elegance of ballet with the rhythm, improvisation, and energy of Amapiano, performers like Williams are opening doors to new audiences and creative possibilities.
AmaBallet wows South African audience
Netizens in the comments were captivated by the smooth transitions between ballet and Amapiano moves, appreciating how traditional and contemporary styles blended seamlessly. Comments reflected admiration for his precision, energy, and creativity, with many expressing surprise at how well the fusion worked. The performance also resonated because it celebrated South African culture in a fresh, modern way, showing that local art can evolve while staying proudly South African.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Viewers were inspired and entertained, praising Joden Williams’s performance for its skill, creativity, and cultural significance. Many felt that AmaBallet represents the future of South African dance, where innovation meets tradition. The overall sentiment was positive, with audiences enjoying the originality and talent on display, and celebrating a homegrown style that reflects local music, dance, and energy.
Mzansi reacts to creative performance
Imaan Madatt Evans wrote:
“Killed it.”
Tebogo Mabowa wrote:
“Love it.”
Õrãtëñg Ãyãñda wrote:
“Argh man, you ate.”
Divalesh Divi wrote:
“You gained yourself a follower.”
Hack Zerow wrote:
“What do you drink or eat to get that energy?”
Sãsãh Bæbby wrote:
“Ate and left no crumbs.”
Thelma Mushonga wrote:
“Fire.”
Bojwalo Letseka wrote:
“Obama lookalike.”
Sikhuphela Khanyisa wrote:
“That was actually good.”
Check out the Facebook video below:
3 Other Briefly News stories related to Amapiano
- A local TikTok user shared a video of a South African Police Service officer dancing and singing in an official police vehicle.
- While at the Lion and Safari Park in Gauteng, a young woman showed what looked like a giraffe dancing.
- An old viral video of a young woman dancing with a raccoon inside a cage resurfaced on the internet.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za