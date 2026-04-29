A content creator teaching isiXhosa to Stellenbosch students gained attention for blending humour with cultural exchange

The lesson showed mostly Afrikaans-speaking students attempting to learn the language, creating a relatable and engaging moment

Viewers praised the effort, noting that language learning plays an important role in bridging cultural divides in South Africa

Learning a new language is rarely just about vocabulary. It often comes with moments of discomfort, humour, and unexpected connection. When those moments happen in shared spaces, they tend to reveal more about people than the lesson itself.

The picture on the left showed Khaya vlogging about IsiXhosa. Image: @mnu_khaya

Source: TikTok

A video of a Xhosa lesson at Stellenbosch University has gained traction online, drawing attention to language learning and cultural exchange. Posted by @mnu_khaya on 27 April 2026, the clip showed the creator engaging with mostly Afrikaans-speaking students. Before starting the lesson, he introduced a lighthearted moment, asking participants to drink amasi and cheers before continuing.

He also asked viewers not to laugh, setting the tone for a session that balanced humour with learning. The lesson focused on basic isiXhosa phrases, with students attempting pronunciation under his guidance. User @mnu_khaya is a Xhosa tutor, teaching non-Xhosa speakers learn he language.

Language lesson bridges cultural divide

Online reactions were largely positive, with users praising both the students for participating and the creator for making the lesson engaging. Some noted that language learning can play a key role in fostering understanding across communities. The interaction stood out for many viewers, especially given South Africa’s complex linguistic landscape. Moments like these often highlight the gap between different language groups, but also the willingness to bridge that gap.

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While the video was light in tone, it touched on a deeper issue. Language remains one of the most powerful tools for connection in a diverse society, and efforts to learn even the basics can shift how people relate to one another. In a country with 11 official languages, small moments like this can carry lasting significance.

Khanya on the left translated English words to Xhosa. Image: @mnu_khaya

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the future of multi-lingual SA

Tee08 said:

“I wonder how they gossip. 😭”

User1857642708328 said:

“If they need any tutors, please DM me. I also teach isiXhosa to independent schools.”

Qhasinyoka said:

“Teach them properly, bhuti. We’ve been struggling with your English for a long time.”

STOUTI said:

“We are proudly South African, and we love our country.”

Vaniswa said:

“You’re doing it right, sir. 🤝”

Nosiphostatatela said:

“You’re doing great, teacher Khaya. We appreciate you. 🙏🥰”

Khaya said: “

You gained a follower.”

Mzu said:

“Keep up the good work, brother.”

Luyandaxolani said:

“Thank you for uplifting our language.”

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Source: Briefly News