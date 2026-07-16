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Germany Allows Only 2 African Countries Visa-Free Entry in 2026
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Germany Allows Only 2 African Countries Visa-Free Entry in 2026

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • Germany's Federal Foreign Office updated its visa exemption list, clearing only two African nations for visa-free entry
  • Mauritius and Seychelles passport holders can enter Germany without a Schengen visa, but face strict conditions including a 90-day stay limit
  • Citizens of Seychelles must hold a biometric passport to qualify for the waiver, and gainful employment remains prohibited for both nations

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Since July 1, Saxony has been operating a secondary migration center at the site of the former state departure center
Armin Schuster (CDU), Saxony's Minister of the Interior. Image: Katharina Kausche/picture alliance
Source: Getty Images

Germany has confirmed that only two African countries qualify for visa-free entry in 2026, leaving the vast majority of the continent's citizens still required to go through the full Schengen visa application process. The German Federal Foreign Office released an updated overview of its visa requirements and exemptions for foreign nationals. Of all 54 African countries, only Mauritius and Seychelles made the list.

Both island nations are widely regarded as holders of the most powerful passports on the African continent, regularly granting their citizens access to highly restricted global destinations, including the broader Schengen zone in Europe.

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Which African countries can enter Germany visa-free

Citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles are permitted to travel to Germany for short stays without going through the standard visa application process. All other African nations, including Nigeria and South Africa, still require a pre-approved entry visa before travelling to Germany.

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Close-up of a biometric German passport
The German passport is a travel document issued for general travel abroad by German citizens. Image: Matthias Balk/picture alliance
Source: Getty Images

Conditions attached to the Germany visa waiver

The Federal Foreign Office made clear that the visa-free privilege comes with firm conditions that travellers must respect. Visitors from both countries may not stay in Germany for more than 90 days within any 180-day period, as outlined under Footnote 1 of Germany's immigration guidelines. Taking up any form of paid work during that time is strictly prohibited.

There is an additional requirement specific to Seychelles nationals. Under Footnote 5 of the guidelines, the waiver only applies to holders of biometric passports. Seychellois travellers carrying non-biometric passports are still required to apply for a visa before travelling.

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Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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