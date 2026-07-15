Brazil released an official list of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visitor visa in 2026

South Africa made the shortlist of only six African nations, while Nigeria was notably left out

The news sparked a lively debate online, with Africans divided over which countries deserved a spot on the list

Brazil has confirmed which African countries can travel to the South American nation without a visitor visa in 2026, and the list is a short one. Only six African countries made the cut, a detail that quickly caught attention across the continent.

Brazil announced the few African countries allowed to visit without a visa. Image: Carloskuchnir / Pexels

Source: UGC

A post of the full list on 14 July 2026 spread quickly on Facebook. What fuelled the most conversation was the contrast between two of Africa's biggest economies: South Africa made the list, while Nigeria did not.

SA makes Brazil's visa-free list

For South Africans, the news is a travel win. Citizens holding a South African passport can enter Brazil without applying for a visitor visa, placing the country among a small group of African nations with that privilege. Others were Botswana, Morocco, Namibia, Seychelles, and Tunisia

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, was not included. That omission became the focal point of the comments section, with reactions ranging from playful jabs to pointed debate about which nations deserve such recognition. See the full post that sparked the debate:

Africans react to Brazil's visa-free news

People across the continent weighed in on the Legit.ng Facebook post:

@Martins Ezeaka said:

"Nigeria is not in the list, South Africa is there."

@Carol Malete replied:

"Martins Ezeaka, nywe nywe, you are xenophobic. The world will isolate you. We told you that only failed states hate South Africa."

@Mbulelo Faku wrote:

"South Africa is there."

@Happy Kennels added:

"Best-behaving countries only, South Africa"

@Ků Hlė said:

"What are other Africans doing in South Africa? Don't act like any of your countries is better than Brazil."

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Source: Briefly News