A TikTok video showing someone solving a ZIMSEC O Level Maths Paper 1 from June 2026 went viral among South African viewers

The exam questions on significant figures and binary conversions left many South Africans convinced Zimbabwean maths was on another level

South Africans flooded the comments admitting they would have struggled badly in the Zimbabwean school system

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A video of a man working through a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council O Level Mathematics paper sent South Africans into a spin on TikTok in July 2026. O Level is the equivalent of grades 10 and 11 in South Africa. TikTok creator @valentinesherekete posted the clip solving problems from a ZIMSEC O Level Maths Paper 1 dated June 2026.

A Zimbabwean maths exam paper left South Africans amazed. Image: @valentinesherekete

Source: TikTok

The footage was filmed overhead on a wooden desk, giving viewers a clear look at every step as the person worked through questions on rounding significant figures, decimal place conversions and binary-to-base-5 number conversions. What started as a straightforward exam tutorial quickly became a cross-border conversation about just how different the two countries' school systems really are.

Zimbabwe vs SA Maths debate

For many South Africans in the comments, the content was eye-opening. The types of questions on the paper had viewers questioning whether they could have kept up in a Zimbabwean classroom.

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The creator appeared to be using the video to help Zimbabwean students prepare for their exams, while also building towards a milestone of 50,000 followers with promises of live tutoring sessions.

Watch the ZIMSEC maths tutorial that sparked the debate: TikTok clip by @valentinesherekete below:

Mzansi reacts to Zimbabwe's curriculum

South Africans in the comments section on @valentinesherekete's TikTok could not hide their shock. The exchange captured a light-hearted but genuine curiosity about what students on either side of the Limpopo River go through in the classroom. Read the comments below:

@nkosi7 said:

"Thank god I did school in SA. Zim maths would have killed me. What the heck is a significant figure? 😭😭"

@Gaffa Girl🙈 wrote:

"How did I get here 😳 musandidzose please"

Nyenarr_wachor asked:

"What are they teaching you in SA?"

nkosi7 replied:

"Definitely not significant figures."

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe and South Africa

A South African woman shared her heartwarming journey to Zimbabwe for a family wedding, documenting her experiences through engaging TikTok videos.

The inspiring efforts of a Zimbabwean couple who took it upon themselves to support fellow countrymen in dire need at the Epping Refugee Reception Centre in Cape Town.

A South African truck driver’s TikTok video showcased his walk through Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, challenging longstanding stereotypes about the country.

Source: Briefly News