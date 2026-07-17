Former Test referee Nigel Owens argued that Scotland deserved a penalty in the build-up to Evan Roos' try against the Springboks at Loftus

The controversy centred on Boan Venter carrying Cobus Wiese forward while airborne after a restart, which Owens said prevented Scotland from defending legally

Owens explained on World Rugby's Whistle Watch that once a lifted player is moved forward, the act becomes illegal if it stops defenders from challenging

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Former Test referee Nigel Owens has weighed in on a contentious moment from the Springboks' match against Scotland at Loftus, saying the incident that preceded Evan Roos' try on 16 July 2026 should have resulted in a penalty to Scotland rather than points for the hosts.

Nigel Owens Says Springboks Should Have Been Penalised Before Evan Roos' Try vs Scotland

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The sequence that sparked debate unfolded shortly after Embrose Papier's opening try had given South Africa a 7-0 lead. From the restart, Cobus Wiese caught the ball while being lifted by Boan Venter. Instead of returning Wiese immediately to the ground, Venter carried him forward while he remained suspended in the air.

Why did Scotland's defenders step back?

Because World Rugby laws prohibit opponents from tackling either an airborne player or those supporting him, Scotland's defence retreated without contesting. Once Wiese landed, he broke the defensive line and offloaded to Paul de Villiers. The Springboks worked through several phases before Roos crossed the line to extend the lead to 14-0.

Speaking on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch, Owens said the referee should have stepped in, explaining that while lifting a player to compete for a restart is legal, it becomes an offence if the player is kept airborne or carried forward.

He said a jumper can be lifted briefly to win possession, provided they are brought straight back down. However, if the supporting players continue to hold the player up or move forward, officials must consider whether the action stops defenders from making a legal challenge.

Nigel Owens Says Springboks Should Have Been Penalised Before Evan Roos' Try vs Scotland

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Scotland players felt unable to challenge

Owens said the hesitation shown by Scotland's defenders was the strongest sign that the move had become illegal.

He explained that one defender appeared reluctant to make contact for fear of conceding a penalty, which, in his view, indicated the play had crossed the line. According to Owens, when a defender feels unable to challenge legally because they risk being penalised, it means they are being prevented from defending fairly, and a penalty should have been awarded.

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