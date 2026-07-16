World Rugby handed Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada a two-match ban under its new Match Official Abuse Sanction Process

Quesada publicly called French referee Luc Ramos 'super poor' after Italy's 47-17 loss to the All Blacks in Wellington on 11 July

The Italian Rugby Federation confirmed it noted the ruling and would appeal the suspension on Quesada's behalf

World Rugby has issued a two-match suspension to Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada, barring him from all match-day activity after he publicly attacked the officiating and fixture scheduling that followed his side's heavy defeat to New Zealand.

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has been banned by World Rugby. Image: PASCAL GUYOT

Source: Getty Images

The ban was triggered by a television interview Quesada gave after Italy's 47-17 loss to the All Blacks in Wellington on 11 July 2026, in which the 52-year-old former Argentina flyhalf labelled French referee Luc Ramos "super poor." He also directed sharp criticism at World Rugby over the gruelling travel schedule imposed on his squad during the Nations Championship.

World Rugby's new referee protection rule

The sanction was applied under the Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, a regulation World Rugby introduced this month across elite competitions. The measure is designed to address a notable rise in abuse and threats directed at match officials, which governing bodies have flagged as an increasingly serious concern.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

World Rugby confirmed in a formal statement that Gonzalo Quesada has received an automatic two-match suspension over comments he made during a broadcast, which were later reported following his side's Nations Championship clash against New Zealand on 11 July. The sanction bars him from all match-day duties, including attending the stadium.

World Rugby also noted that Quesada retains the right to challenge the decision before a full judicial committee.

Watch the video below.

Italy to appeal the ban

The suspension means Quesada will be absent for Italy's clash against the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday, a fixture he had been preparing to lead. The Italian Rugby Federation confirmed it had taken note of the ruling and intends to lodge a formal appeal.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus earlier in the week shared his concerns about World Rugby's new referee communication protocols after changes were introduced ahead of the 2026 Nations Championship.

The new measures affect how head coaches communicate with match officials before and after Test matches. Erasmus shared his views during a Springbok media briefing on Monday, 13 July.

Erasmus provides an update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban, while sharing with supporters when the Springboks captain would be available.

Source: Briefly News