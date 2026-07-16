Steve Tandy has opted to shake up his squad as Wales prepare for one of their biggest Tests of the year

The Wales coach believes fresh combinations can help his side stand up to the world champions in Durban

Saturday's clash will reveal whether Wales' latest selection gamble can produce a different outcome

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Steve Tandy has shaken up his Wales side ahead of Saturday's clash with the Springboks. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Wales head coach Steve Tandy has taken a bold approach ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship clash against the Springboks, overhauling his starting line-up in the hope of giving his side a better chance against the reigning world champions.

The visitors head to Hollywoodbets Kings Park on 18 July looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Argentina. Instead of sticking with the same combination, Tandy has introduced six changes.

The changes include a new midfield pairing and a different flyhalf, as he looks to inject fresh energy into the squad. According to Reuters, Tandy said the demanding schedule influenced his decisions.

"We have made some changes to the starting XV. It is coming to the end of the season and we have had a big bit of travel," he said.

"Some boys deserve an opportunity and it is a chance to freshen up the team."

Wales embrace daunting Springboks test

Among the most notable changes are Max Llewellyn and Ben Thomas forming a new centre partnership, while Louis Rees-Zammit returns on the wing and Dan Edwards starts at flyhalf.

Tandy admitted his players understand the challenge awaiting them.

Tandy acknowledged that South Africa were the reigning world champions with significant squad depth, adding that Wales wanted to impose their own game and show a real physical edge.

"We are going up against probably the most physical team in the world. So we know we are going to have to really step up the physicality."

Wales hope bold selection can change the story

South Africa have started the Nations Championship with bonus-point victories over England and Scotland. Wales have collected one win from their opening two fixtures.

Past meetings also underline the scale of the task. Wales have managed just one victory in 13 Tests played in South Africa, and their previous encounter with the Springboks ended in a 73-0 defeat in Cardiff in November 2025.

Saturday's contest will show whether Tandy's willingness to refresh his team can help Wales deliver a more competitive display against the world's top-ranked side.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander

Source: Getty Images

SA Rugby explains Springboks ticket prices

Briefly News also reported that SA Rugby president Mark Alexander defended the cost of Springbok Test tickets.

He argued that it is actually cheaper for the governing body to host Tests overseas than in South Africa due to the high costs of staging matches locally.

Source: Briefly News