SA Rugby has responded after expensive Springbok Test tickets sparked criticism from supporters

The governing body says several hidden costs are shaping its approach to hosting home internationals

The latest comments offer fresh insight into the debate over what it costs to watch the Springboks live

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has hit back at claims of greed over high Test ticket prices, calling it a matter of "sustainability". Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says it is cheaper to host Springbok Test matches overseas than in South Africa, arguing that the high cost of staging internationals at home is often overlooked. His remarks come as the governing body continues to defend its ticket pricing following criticism from supporters.

Mark Alexander explains the cost of home Tests

Speaking at the launch of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 14 July, Alexander rejected suggestions that SA Rugby was inflating ticket prices for profit.

"We don't have millions that go around and you can see that in our financials," he said.

"So, the story about being greedy is unfair."

IOL reports that Alexander said one of the biggest expenses is bringing South Africa's overseas-based players home for Test duty.

"It is cheaper for us to host Tests abroad than hosting them locally," he said. "It's not easy and it's not cheap. It's an expensive exercise to deliver a Test."

Travel and insurance increase SA Rugby's costs

Alexander said SA Rugby must cover the travel and insurance costs of overseas-based Springboks whenever they return to represent the national team.

"Every time we fly our international players... we have to cover the insurance on every single player for the duration of their contracts if something goes wrong," he said.

He added that last year's Test against Australia generated an estimated R256 million for the regional economy, highlighting the wider economic value of hosting international matches.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander defends high ticket prices for Springboks Tests. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SA Rugby to review ticket pricing

Alexander's comments follow criticism from supporters who argued that many fans had been priced out of attending Springbok Tests.

SA Rugby has since confirmed it will review its ticket pricing process after the 2026 season as it looks to strike a better balance between financial sustainability and supporter affordability.

The first two Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tests against New Zealand have already sold out, while tickets remain available for the third Test at FNB Stadium.

Malcolm Marx relieved after injury scare

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx revealed his bicep injury in Japan could have been far more serious had it not been detected early.

The experienced forward said timely medical advice helped him return in time for the Nations Championship, while also backing teammate Carlü Sadie to make the most of his Test opportunity against Wales.

Source: Briefly News