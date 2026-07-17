The three Lesotho nationals charged in connection with the Jumpers informal settlement mass shooting appeared in court

The accused appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 17 July 2026, where they made a decision on their bail bids

The three men are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms

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The Lesotho nationals arrested for the Cleveland mass shooting abandoned their bail bids. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The three Lesotho nationals charged over the Cleveland mass shooting have abandoned their bail applications at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

The accused, Michael Metsing (26), Rammonne Maikutlo (32) and Molebeli Mosia (36), face multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. At a previous court appearance, the defence raised allegations that the three suspects had been assaulted by police officers and coerced into signing confession statements. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Men arrested for brutal mass shooting

The men were arrested in connection with the shooting on 9 June 2026, in which a group of gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at the Jumpers informal settlement. They were arrested at the KwaMai-Mai informal settlement.

A total of 13 people were killed, while 14 others were injured. The attack, which drew international attention due to its scale, is reportedly linked to illegal mining activity in the area. The case has been postponed to 21 August 2026 to allow investigators additional time to complete their work.

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby's.

Three people were shot dead and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News