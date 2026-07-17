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Cleveland Mass Shooting: Lesotho Nationals Abandon Bail Applications Over 13 Murders
South Africa

Cleveland Mass Shooting: Lesotho Nationals Abandon Bail Applications Over 13 Murders

by  Byron Pillay
2 min read
  • The three Lesotho nationals charged in connection with the Jumpers informal settlement mass shooting appeared in court
  • The accused appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 17 July 2026, where they made a decision on their bail bids
  • The three men are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms

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The men arrested for the Cleveland mass shooting abandoned their bail bids
The Lesotho nationals arrested for the Cleveland mass shooting abandoned their bail bids. Image: @centralnewsza
Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The three Lesotho nationals charged over the Cleveland mass shooting have abandoned their bail applications at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

The accused, Michael Metsing (26), Rammonne Maikutlo (32) and Molebeli Mosia (36), face multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. At a previous court appearance, the defence raised allegations that the three suspects had been assaulted by police officers and coerced into signing confession statements. Those claims have not been independently verified.

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Men arrested for brutal mass shooting

The men were arrested in connection with the shooting on 9 June 2026, in which a group of gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at the Jumpers informal settlement. They were arrested at the KwaMai-Mai informal settlement.

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A total of 13 people were killed, while 14 others were injured. The attack, which drew international attention due to its scale, is reportedly linked to illegal mining activity in the area. The case has been postponed to 21 August 2026 to allow investigators additional time to complete their work.

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

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