The increased fuel prices that came into effect on Wednesday 1 June have South Africans anxious and frustrated

The cost of fuel of 95 unleaded petrol, 93 unleaded petrol and diesel increased by considerable amounts

People have taken to social media to air their concerns and propose a national shutdown where citizens will not go to school or work

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Talks of a national shutdown for the 10th of June have been sparked following the record-high increase in petrol prices in South Africa this week.

The inland fuel price of 95 octane unleaded petrol (in Gauteng) rose to R24.17 a litre – from R17.13 a year ago. The price of 93 unleaded reached R23.94/l on Wednesday. The wholesale price of diesel in Gauteng increased to around R23.06/l.

South Africans have expressed their frustrations concerning the petrol price hike and are to go on strike. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy confirmed on Tuesday that new fuel prices would come into effect on Wednesday 1 June.

The past few days have seen concerns being raised over a fuel price increase that would see already cash-strapped consumers being hit even harder, Daily Maverick reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The department said the fuel price increases – effective from midnight – for June 2022 would be:

R2.43 for 93 ULP and LRP petrol.

R2.33 for 95 ULP and LRP petrol.

R1.10 for diesel (0.05% sulphur).

R1.07 for diesel (0.005% sulphur).

R1.56 for illuminating paraffin.

Twitter has since been abuzz with irate South Africans who are up in arms at the hefty increases burning a hole in their pockets.

According to posts online, people have called for a national shutdown on 10 June where it is proposed that citizens not go to school or work in an effort to get the attention of the government regarding the severe economic issue.

@TshepiOlivia remarked:

“I’m not an activist, I’m not an influencer, I’m a South African citizen who can’t live like this anymore.10 June 2022 #NationalShutdown.”

@AdvoBarryRoux shared:

“Where are those Magogo who were singing “Zuma Must Fall” we need them to sing Ramaphosa Must Fall” more than ever. The country needs them.”

@PasekaPask wrote:

“We cannot afford R4 p/l increase. We cannot afford the taxi fare increase. If we all strike and don’t take a stand, nothing will happen.”

@54Battalion said:

“South Africa can we all agree that Cyril Ramaphosa Glencore must go.”

Looming fuel price hike could see South Africans paying R25 per litre

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the price of fuel could see a major hike by Wednesday 1 June and has left citizens reeling. South Africans could end up paying as much as R3.92 extra for a litre of 95 unleaded petrol, 93 unleaded petrol would be R3.81 more expensive and R2.50 extra a litre for diesel.

The drastic increase is due to the government putting an end to the levy cut that was implemented in April to soften the blow of the already high fuel prices. The fuel levy of R1.50 is set to be reintroduced to the price of fuel and South Africans can end up paying almost R25 per litre.

Source: Briefly News