An ordinary Soweto four-room house was transformed into a magnificent palace which made SA go crazy

The TikTok video of the place showed before and after images of how the home looked

Netizens praised it, and those who were familiar with it stopped by and showed it more love

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans were impressed by a 4-room in Soweto transformed into a magnificent house. Image: @ogatsheni17

Source: TikTok

An architect transformed a 4-room house in Soweto into a stunning 5-bedroom home, leaving South Africans breathless.

The pictures he posted left netizens feeling wonder and amazement, and those who knew the house shared their love for it.

Architect turns a 4-room house into a beautiful home

. @ogatsheni17 posted the video on their TikTok account. The architect's clip shows the stunning transformation of how the home looked before and after it was transformed into a beautiful place.

Initially, The house looked simple and unassuming, but once Boyabenyathi got their hands on it, it turned into something musicians could use to shoot music videos. Watch the video here:

South Africans compliment the house transformation

Netizens were stunned at the house's remarkable transformation and praised the architect and the homeowner.

Zanny was happy.

“Beuaitul home indeed. This happens when dreams come true. Congratulations. You worked hard, and that which is beautiful must be praised.”

Neo Tsie gushed over.

“I am not sure if I am happy, excited or how I feel, but my heart is pumping.”

Whitney The Masterpiece lives close to the home.

“Beautiful. It’s one street from my grandmother’s house in Phiri.”

Fantastic was stoked.

“We have American celebrities’ houses in Phiri. I’m so happy. I call it Los Angeles.”

MaZwide's breath was taken away.

“This house is stunning.”

Mangobe74 prayed.

“God, please bless me to build my parents a house.”

Shawnefdl8f was a little jealous.

“I never understood how people can afford such beautiful houses in the hood but can’t stay in suburbs and contribute to society.”

Valoure Handbags replied:

“Suburbs can be expensive to live in. That’s why some people prefer to continue living in the hood.”

Zinhle Pretty Sibisi was perplexed by the man's statement.

“So living in the townships one doesn’t contribute to society? And upgrading one’s home in the township makes no sense?”

Woman's one-room home praised for its beauty online

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman was praised after transforming a one-room into a beautiful home.

The lady posted pictures of her humble abode on Facebook and received massive praise. Netizens were proud of her and gave her tips on improving her comfort zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News