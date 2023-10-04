A woman from Tshwane celebrated her new home in a TikTok video that went viral

Not only that, but she also purchased new house fittings and was excited to share her achievements

Netizens shared in her joy and congratulated her on being one of the lucky few to own a home

South Africans were pleased that a Pretoria woman got a home and new furniture. Image: @khethiwechricelda

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria woman thanked God for her answered prayers as she shared her new home with the new furniture she purchased.

She gushed that she was in her answered prayers era, and netizens congratulated her for the high levels she's reaching.

@khethiwechricelda posted the video on TikTok, which was a moment for her to celebrate. In the clip, her son was standing outside the gate of a brand-new home and the video led viewers to the inside of the stunning pad.

One is met with unopened boxes of furniture and tiles, indicating that this was a new era for her to be stepping into a new home with joy. Seeing a woman buy her place and celebrate achievements many aspire to reach is incredible. Watch the video here:

South Africans happy she bought a new car

Netizens were in support of her goals and blessed her thoroughly.

Mosidi ‘mo’ Pule said:

“Congratulations. I remember five years ago when my house looked exactly like yours.”

Tophomesproperties invited others to apply for the housing.

“Those who would like to apply, please allow us to help. The area is Windmill Park. We also have options for the one with floor tiles.”

Amu knows the feeling.

“Congratulations. I remember last year on this month, I received my key.”

Nonzwakazi Molebatsi added:

“Best feeling in the world. Congratulations.”

Gracegongoda asked:

“How was the process?”

Khethiwe Chricelda N responded:

“We applied last year in August, and the approval process took a week. They started building in May this year. Our house was finished in August, and we got the keys in September.”

MrsKillmonger was excited.

“This will be me next year. Congratulations.”

Not everyone had something good to say. A stray comment found its way through.

Apfeswahomaranda said:

“When they come to steal your stuff, acknowledge your mistake.”

Architect transforms old Soweto house into beautiful home

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that an architect transformed a four-room house in Soweto into a magnificent five-bedroom crib.

The video showed before and after images of the pad and how the architect did a stellar job with the structure, earning praise from his fellow citizens.

