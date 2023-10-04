A woman promised to save money to buy her boyfriend a set of wheels in a TikTok video

She shared how she tore open two bags filled with R5 coins and laid them on the bed

Netizens laughed and said that she may as well purchase a Bajaj for her boyfriend

Netizens laughed at a woman in a TikTok video who pledged to buy her man a car with her saved money. Image: @08_dec1

Source: TikTok

A South African woman was roasted on TikTok after posting two bags of coins and said she was saving money to buy her boyfriend a car. Netizens trolled her and made jokes about what kind of car she would get and the outcome of her saving journey.

Woman wants to buy bae a car with coins in TikTok video

@08_dec1 posted her hilarious video on her TikTok account. The clip shows her emptying two bags of coins and paper money onto the bed. The caption indicates that she is saving to buy her man a car because he deserves it. Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION:

South Africans made fun of the woman's saving rationale

Netizens roasted her and pointed out that she may as well buy a Bajaj with that money because it was that little.

xMunashe wrote:

“You’re gonna get him a Bajaj.”

_virgo.sa laughed.

“Bajaj is R200 per month.”

K.p chumba was confused.

“I thought those coins were for buying gum.”

Atli shared in her drive.

“Buying him that M2 with my money in my money box. I have R170.”

Hannah imagined the future outcome.

“Next week: guys, we broke up. He said he wants to focus on exams.”

Bigga Dan joked.

“You can get some toy cars at Walmart. I saw some for $14.99.”

Juicy pointed out:

“That boy will leave you with the car you bought for him.”

Khofi1012 gave her advice.

“You can get a Tazz with no engine so far.”

Takumi Fujiwara was sceptical.

“Can you even buy a laptop with that?”

Nanalive chipped in:

“I rebuke the spirit of the understanding girlfriend.”

Nhlenhle does not see herself doing what the young woman thought of doing.

“I love my man but would never buy him a whole car.”

Re disagreed.

“You can’t love a person to this extent.”

Man buys girlfriend Mercedes Benz in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman’s boyfriend bought her a Mercedes Benz.

The lucky lady could not believe her luck as she flaunted her new wheels on social media. Netizens clapped for her and remarked on how lucky she was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News