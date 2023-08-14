A hun stunned netizens when she revealed how much she saved for a vacation with her man

The woman cut open her savings bottle and revealed notes and coins that filled a table, enough for them to go on holiday

Netizens were floored by their discipline and noted that they would fail if they would try and save for even one month

A woman and her partner saved enough money for a vacation. Image: @molteey

A Mpumalanga woman who saved money for a baecation cut the piggy bank open.

There was so much money in the piggy bank that netizens immediately rushed to ask them for a donation and also shared their saving experiences.

Woman saves up money for baecation

@molteey's video on TikTok was so viral that it reached 960K in under one day and is likely to pass the one million mark by the end of the week. In the video, the woman is shown cutting open a 2-litre Coke bottle wrapped in duct tape to prevent anyone from seeing how much money she and her partner have saved.

When the bottle is cut open, it reveals a lot of money notes and coins. The woman then spills the money onto the ground, and they start sorting it out. They then sort the bills out in R10, R20, R50, R100 and R200 notes and sort the coins. The caption reads:

"This was supposed to be opened in December 2022 but was not full. So we decided to pause until it was completely full. So we decided to pause until it was completely full. It's July 2023. I'm taking my yoki yoki out."

According to Just Money, financial discipline is required for someone to save efficiently and consistently.

This discipline includes having good money habits like budgeting, tracking how money is spent, setting up emergency funds and being consistent in these habits.

Watch the video here:

South Africans are amazed at woman's saving skills

Netizens shared their experiences with trying to save money.

Sneh Cele said:

"I opened mine when 8 just had R24. Now I don't have enough money to travel to work."

Chriseldamchunu remarked:

"My Lord! Can I get at least R500 to get something at the liquor store?"

Moghelingz was amazed.

"Yall are patient, yoh."

User5224296887317 exclaimed:

"You can only save money if you have money."

Goliatemafora commented:

"I would cut this thing before the money reaches R100."

Financial expert shares helpful saving tips

