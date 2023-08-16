Men at a funeral shifted a Polo Vivo out of the way with relative ease so that a bus could be given the path to pass

The men in the video grabbed it from the back and moved it aside, and the bus was able to drive off

Netizens rocked the comment section with a hilarious take on what they thought of the video and lifting cars in general

A few strong men took it upon themselves to lift a Polo out of the way. Image: @aworkinghousewife

A group of men from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga showed their strength when they moved a VW Polo to make way for a bus.

Netizens who witnessed the video shared hilarious similar stories and roasted the car and Polo drivers.

Men lift a Polo Vivo out of the way

The video, posted by @aworkinghousewife, trended on TikTok and hit 802K views. In the video, it seems they are at a funeral, and a Polo is in the way of a bus that wants to drive out. A few capable men stood up to the task and physically removed the VW Polo from the way like it was nothing. The bus then drives away.

A Polo Vivo weighs over 1000kg and is considered a heavy car. This explains why the men in the video opted to pick it up from the rear end and move it out of the way. Watch the video here:

South Africans discuss cars being lifted off the ground by people

Netizens shared similar experiences when a few men moved their small cars out of the way.

Mariatabile12 said:

“I remember when I first bought my Fiat Uno. I went to FNB Stadium, and they shifted my car as if nothing happened.”

KB poked fun at Polo drivers.

“The very same Polo drivers that kept making fun of Kwid drivers.”

Njabs shared a funny story.

“They did this to my cousin’s car at a funeral in Alex. She came running, but it was too late.”

Sihleee compared it to the popular Bajaj.

“If it were a Bajaj, one person would have lifted it.”

User6979751407855 remarked:

“Living in Thembisa, I’ve seen this too many times.”

