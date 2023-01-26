A photo shared on Twitter went viral as it shows how desperate one person is to keep their VW polo safe

One motorist took extra measures to ensure that no one would be able to move his car with ease

Netizens were in stitches and some shared what measures they personally took to prevent car theft

A picture went viral as it shows how desperately a VW Polo Vivo car owner wants his car to stay safe. People were in stitches over the creative safety measure.

A man decided to attach his car to his immovable property in order to avoid thieves. Image: Twitter/VehicleTrackerz/Getty Images/Thomas Burwick

Other netizens could relate as they shared pictures of their own safety contractions. People also lamented about the level of crime in South Africa.

Twitter post of vehicle chained to house causes a buzz

The owner of a VW Polo used a whole chain to attach the car to his house. The photo by went viral as many people could relate.

Online users react to motorist's safety precautions to prevent car theft

Car theft is common in Mzansi. Turns out the man in the picture is not alone as others replied to the post and showed their own innovative ways to prevent pedals from being used when a car is stolen. Other people in the comments were amazed by the extent that people have to go to avoid being a victim of rampant car theft.

@SetlobokoMorena commented:

"This can't be enough, a bolt cutter would remove this in a second plus they would just request the car keys or else they put your child in the oven."

@Pulane_vi commented:

"They will probably leave the door there. Nothing is ever enough for this car."

@_hristo27 commented:

"Now they're going to have to steal the house too."

@ras_al_ghool commented:

"Put your trust in the Lord, but tether your Polo Vivo."

@Melzbest commented:

"Some years back a friend of mine installed that one you lock the pedals away. They tried to steal it but couldn't, the next time they brought a tow truck and towed it away while he was sleeping."

