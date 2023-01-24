A man was lost at sea and the video of the moment he was found went viral because of how his entire family reacted

The man was on a diving adventure that went wrong and his family immediately sprang into action to find him

People in the comments were amazed by the miraculous story and many could not believe how quickly they found him

A family was alarmed when one of them got stuck at sea. The man was stuck in the open ocean for hours before his family came looking for him.

A man was lost at sea and found after two hours thanks to his family. Image: Ore Huiying /Nicola Margaret

Online users could not get over the wholesome video of how the guy's relatives reacted during the rescue operation. Many people praised the family for how quickly they tried to rescue the man.

Man goes TikTok viral after being lost at sea for 2 hours

A TikTok shows how one gent's whole family banded together to find him. The video posted by @kwmermaidp details that the man was stuck in the sea for two hours after going missing during a freediving adventure.

The family was over the moon when they found him after being stranded in the open sea. According to the National Library of Medicine being lost in the ocean can have many serious effects, If someone is lost at sea for just two hours, the physical effects may not be severe, but the psychological damage can be significant as panic, and fear settles in. Watch the family's reaction to finding him below:

Online users react to dramatic sea rescue

People in the comments were blown away by how quickly the family worked to find their loved one. Many also emphasized how lucky the man was to be found.

user7263188710680 commented:

"I don't think anybody understands this is basically like winning lottery odds that they found him... incredibly lucky."

scriz commented:

"Imagine feeling hopeless, and then there is everyone who has ever loved you coming to your rescue.

PumpkinSpiceCream commented:

"Think of being lost at sea and your family pulling up all on a boat to save you."

RackedUpBreezy commented:

"The sun was going down. You know he was terrified."

Curryspice commented:

"I can’t even imagine being in that predicament and seeing not only a boat but a boat with your family coming to save you. Plus it was getting dark."

rchervonyak commented:

"When you guys started jumping because you noticed him my heart melted."

Christian Lee Crooks commented:

"Can you imagine how awesome that must be to have your whole family come running for you."

