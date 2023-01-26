A woman and her husband got thousands of views as they had an argument about what he said has been a lifelong goal

The woman in the Twitter video was not happy to hear that her husband wants to become a biker and she went in on him

Online users were amused and the video was heartwarming for many who said the couple was adorable

People were entertained by a YouTube couple who were having a hilarious disagreement. The husband and wife were at loggerheads over the man who wanted to become a biker.

A man told his wife that he wants to become a biker and she was not impressed. Image: Twitter/@tasingo/Getty Images/kin pictures

Online users picked sides as some agreed with the husband while others were on the wife's side. People gave their views as they decided which one of them was right.

Husband proposes new biking hobby to wife

YouTuber husband and wife, The Nkaones, shared a video of themselves discussing how the man always wanted to become a biker. In the video, the wife disagrees and says that it is something for younger people.

The husband hits back and calls her jealous even as she explains that she's simply scared for his safety. She also added,

"Do you want to prove a point that other women will want you?"

Watch the full video below:

Twitter users react to couple's friendly banter about hubby's biker dream

South Africans love to see people's relationship dynamics. Many peeps agreed with the wife and said she was simply worried about his safety. Some netizens concluded that women don't want to see men happy.

@Thalyfstyl commented:

"My heart just melts when relationship banter at this age."

@CollenZwane7 commented:

"The is nowhere in the world where it is written, if you have a big tummy or are old you can't ride a bike."

@MohololaG commented:

"Women always disapprove our dreams especially being a biker."

@TLBZeeno commented:

"My wife stopped me from wearing studs, skinny jeans, dye on my hair, even said I should be more serious in life and stop thinking I would be the next Kanye, live your dream grootman."

@Mr_Odore commented:

"Tota she is afraid you might have an accident on the bike! But also why do you want to have fun alone, Abuti waaka reka [buy the bike] bike but don’t try stunts and enjoy! Take her for a spin a je nice time."

@Owen_Kumalo commented:

"'Childhood dream is now changed to "do you want to prove a point that other women will want you.' Women really don't want to see us happy shem."

