A video posted on Twitter of a thief trying to steal from a truck with other people watching in broad daylight went viral

The Twitter clip shows how a criminal decided to take a risk by stealing from a truck that was in was in traffic

Many people were amazed by how criminals will steal anything while others wondered why no one stopped him

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a man shows that he wanted to steal from a huge truck. Online users reacted to the clip amazed by the stunt.

A man tried to steal a truck's rear lights as the vehicle was stuck in traffic. Image: Vehicle Trackerz

Source: Twitter

Many people could not believe the truck part that he targeted. Peeps had questions about how other motorists reacted.

Man in SA tries to steal from truck stuck in traffic

A video posted by @VehicleTrackerz shows a man trying his best to steal a truck's rear lights. In the video, he does a hasty job and only manages to get one bulb.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Online users react to seeing thief on Twitter video

Most people are horrified by the worsening crime in South Africa. Peeps flooded the comments outraged by how no one intervened when witnessing the crime.

@Blkbro commented:

"The truck behind should have done the things, stealing those lights will cause accidents."

@i_am_Lebza_M commented:

"Gone in a few seconds."

@UBGK12 commented:

"Some people have truly nothing better to do."

@Emjyke commented:

"South Africans na full time thįeves."

@luckymlondzo commented:

"This is unbelievable,the brazen of doing such things in front of other motorists."

@Light_Lukhanyo commented:

"Thieves will always thrive because we just sit and watch, see how many cars are passing there only scared of one phara."

Video of umama clinging on outside of moving truck to hitch ride, SA can't deal

Briefly News previously reported that Online user @Abramjee posted a video of a woman finding a ride in a dangerous way. The video caused a buzz on Twitter as people had varying reactions to what they saw.

Peeps were split as some people did not appreciate the poster trying to make a joke out of the situation. A number of people thought that the video was actually quite depressing.

Twitter personality @Abramjee shared a video of a woman sitting outside a delivery truck going full speed. Many people could see that she was simply catching a ride because she couldn't afford transport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News