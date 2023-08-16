Two cars in Klerksdorp crashed into each other in what many consider a funny accident

The cars were driving slowly, and one hit the other, which caused it to flip

The cars were so tiny that netizens joked about the size, impact and slowness of the accident

Two small cars that crashed into each other were compared to toys. Image: @bevil777

It was an ordinary day in Klerksdorp in the North West when two small cars crashed into each other, causing a minor accident that netizens found funny.

TikTokkers could not help but laugh at how little the cars were, comparing the accident to a cartoon scene.

The minor accident makes netizens laugh

In @bevill777's TikTok video, which was viewed 787K times, the accident is said to occur in a suburb in Klerksdorp.

In the video, quite a few cars drive to an intersection without stopping at the stop sign. Two vehicles arrived at the intersection at the same time. Both cars are small. When both vehicles arrived at the intersection, the small purple car read-tails the small maroon car—the maroon car swerves and tips over before slowly skidding to a halt.

The road rules clarify that drivers should stop at stop signs as this prevents accidents such as the one in the video. Depending on the vehicle's size, a driver may be fined from R500 to R750 for not stopping at a stop sign. Watch the video here:

South Africans troll the small-car accident

Netizens who watched the video had a blast making fun of the comic nature of the accident and how small the cars in the video were. This is because the vehicles involved in the accident were not the only small vehicles in the video.

Over two thousand people commented on the video.

Tlotli._ww remarked:

“Why does everyone drive the same car in Klerksdorp?”

Yusuf Joe P Patel said:

“Why is this accident so funny?”

Mamello Kasa advised:

“Just pick that car up and go about your day.”

Boa.Ngwenya exclaimed:

“The whole neighbourhood drives these small cars, Picantos and sparks. Money is tight in Klerksdorp.”

Landi_Bokka knows the area.

“Klerksdorp, where a stop sign is merely a suggestion.”

Look_its_michael added:

“The slowest accident I’ve ever seen.”

Jenna-Lee Kruger could not believe it.

“Those are toy cars, man.”

WR had jokes.

“Looks like Postman Pat.”

YT: SejaM compared the cars to toys.

“Bathong, di Hotwheels.”

SC Sacario was shocked.

“The amount of small cars in this video is puzzling.”

