The debate about whether a wedding should be cheap or expensive split Mzansi into different factions

Some believe that weddings should be elaborate, while others agree that a wedding should be comfy

Some even wondered if marriage was necessary at all, encouraging the debaters to abandon getting hitched and enjoy life

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A man sparked a debate on Twitter with his simple wedding-day plan. Image: @KayFreshe/ Tetra Images

Source: UGC

A post about a cosy and cost-effective one-day wedding timeline threw the nation into a serious frenzy.

A hot debate broke out between netizens who took different sides.

Some agreed with the timeline, others added to it, while more questioned the need to marry altogether.

Man's Twitter post about marriage causes ruckus online

@KayFreshe shared his thoughts on the ideal wedding day on his Twitter account, and the tweet hit over 850K views in a short time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

His idea of a perfect wedding day began in the morning and ended in the evening. He believed a couple could sign up at the Department of Home Affairs at 8 am, host a luncheon with close family and friends at midday and go on their honeymoon by 6 pm.

It sounds simple and cost-effective, and at a glance, one could perceive it as something light on the pockets.

Statistics from the Department of Home Affairs reveal that marriages at Home Affairs are declining. A total of 106,499 marriages were registered in 2021. This is a sharp decrease from the 161,112 marriages registered ten years before, in 2012.

South Africans torn between cheap and expensive weddings

Netizens fiercely debated the post on Twitter.

YouTuber @GodPenuel chipped in.

“Don’t get married. Take a flight to anywhere you guys want and enjoy your lives for as long as it makes sense.”

@simangaleshaba5 commented and shared her story.

“We had our lobola and then a tiny lunch celebration. We signed at Home Affairs and had dinner with very close friends. It was the best decision ever.”

@itumele35948681 wanted more than this.

“Aowa, what about the Vulindlela Step? My white dress feeling princess vibes? Me walking down the aisle and you being teary? My dad handing me over? Memories? We have our whole lives to focus on marriage. Just this one day, let’s focus on the celebration.”

@Sli_Simelane is considering doing the same.

“That is the ultimate plan. All this after the traditional ceremonies are done. I will sign and sit for lunch with my bags already packed and waiting for me in the boot of the car that is taking me to the airport.

@Thabz_online had additions.

“Most importantly, no one takes pictures! I’ll bring my own photographer who will send those pictures to me only, and that’s it. Cos y’all even drag people for their teeth.”

Woman shows a stony expression on her proposal day

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman did not show the best expressions when her bae popped the question.

The husband threw an elaborate engagement party and put the ring on it because he liked it.

However, she may or may not have liked the ring or the party: it's hard to tell because her face was as blank as a whiteboard on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News