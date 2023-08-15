This stunning nurse found love at work and married her doctor man years later

In a cute post, she shared their love story along with pictures showing the journey that led them to marriage

People flooded the comments sections ruling over the sweet story hoping for their day of True Romance

The medical profession is not for everyone. This nurse and doctor found love, and South Africa can't get over their cute love story.

This medical professional love story has Mzansi people swooning. Image: TikTok / @leletumangqikizah

Source: TikTok

Dating a doctor or a nurse when you are not part of the medical profession yourself is really tough. The hours are long, and not many understand what they go through. So these two are perfect, man.

Mzansi nurse shares how she ended up marrying a handsome doctor

TikTok user @leletumangqikizah shared a reel in which she compiled pictures which told the sweet story of her and her doctor husbands union.

By the looks of the pictures, these two match made in medical heaven. Take a look:

South African people clap for the cute love story

Many people took to the comments section of the post to share how sweet it is that these two found Love.

Read some of the comments below:

Ella ❤ said sweetly:

“Dr Lucky? what an amazing doctor. Enjoyed working with him so much until he left private. This is beautiful ❤️”

Mrs Siyasanga Manakele knows the magic:

“I also met my husband at work ”

RoseMary loves their story:

“I am taking notes... First, get a colleague whom I fight with every day ”

Nnuna said:

“Such a beautiful story. May the Bless and protect your marriage. modimo a swabise dira . Welcome to the land of honey.”

User7688881136488 has reservations:

“The way I'm so scared of dating at work yoooo”

