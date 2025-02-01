A TikTok video shows tourists who got the ultimate experience after seeking out lions roaming in nature

In a post on TikTok, a lion made its way to be up close and personal with some people who came to see it in the wild

The moment with the lion mortified online users who were terrified of the king of the jungle, who was putting on a show for the tourists.

One TikTok video shows a lion getting comfortable with people. In the video tourists in the wild got in close proximity to a lion.

A lion got on top of tourists and people were mortified on the video. Image: @ibrahima.thiaw8816

Source: UGC

The video of the lion interacting with tourists received more than 12,000 likes. People were horrified that something would go wrong in the clip.

Lion roars at tourists

In a TikTok video by @ibrahima.thiaw8816, a lion climbed on top of a safari vehicle and began roaring. The tourists in the video sat calmly as the lion showed how fierce it was. Watch the clip of the lion in action below:

Viewers amazed by lion and tourists

Many people remarked that the people who were comfortable with the lion were extremely brave. Some people imagined how wrong the situation could go. According to Statista, lions are one of the most dangerous animals with an average of 70-250 humans dying from lion attacks each year.

The lion roaring on top of tourists left many people terrified. Image: John McKeen

Source: Getty Images

Xzone wondered:

"How do people inside feel, let's be honest and don't lie😆"

Blessed cracked jokes:

"My poverty has saved me from a lot."

Mathembis was in awe:

"Money can put you in dangerous places😎"

Philani Hlophe remarked:

"Some people are too brave, I will never play like this."

JOJO-MEGA001 was amused:

"Is the lion alright please open it for him he is just lonely and needs a hug

FADAIM wrote:

"He is happy for once he is out of the cage and they are inside the cage 😁"

Lilian Goneliliangone joked:

"Drive to the nearest police station 🤣🤣"

Dee was amazed:

"People are brave ne?"

Lyzar lee asked:

"What if the lion urinates?"

Mubiru Esg speculated:

"And when it urinates, very itchy."

4 Other lion moments

A lion and a man left many amazed, Briefly News shared a post of a man who had a literal clash in the wild.

shared a post of a man who had a literal clash in the wild. One cameraman in a game reserve was in danger while on the job when he came in close to an antsy lion.

People were in for a fright after watching an agile lion target a driver who was driving inside an enclosure.

Only one thing stood between a man and the lions which he decided to take an adventurous walk with.

