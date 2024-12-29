Family Walks 3 Lions in TikTok Video, SA Jokes As Group Gets Nervous Mid-stunt
- An adventurous family decided to try a daring activity involving multiple male lions getting close to them
- Walking with the Kings of the Jungle has become a trend on social media, but most people usually take up the task alone
- A family of five decided they were brave enough to try the intimidating walk with the wild beasts
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The number of people walking with lions while on vacation has increased. Many share their experiences on TikTok and this time, a family joined in on the fun.
The family's walk with lions received thousands of likes on social media. The comments were full of jokes after a scary moment during the lion walk.
Family gets scared of lions mid-walk
In a TikTok video by @liaaa_brown, a whole family took a walk with three lions. In the clip, one of the lions suddenly stopped walking, and a family member hid behind the group just in time to avoid it. Watch the video below:
Granddad buys 4 grandkids personal cereal and milk cartons to prevent December fights, TikTok video amuses SA
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA jokes about family lion walk
People were thoroughly amused by the family's lion walk. Online users remarked that lions were no longer scary. Read peeps' jokes below:
Shelly O commented:
"He said, 'Who is breathing heavy? Who wants to stop and have lunch? I mean, stop for lunch?'"
Uncertified-Kay♤ joked:
"Lions are losing their credibility as kings of the jungle. You don't see tigers doing this, especially in their own territory 😭"
TrustedTraveler was amused:
"He was just reminding you guys he could if he wanted to 😂"
Moyo added:
"The lions of these days are not serious."
Christian Elyse said:
"I'd hate to be around a lion that discovers free will😂"
4 other human-to-lion interactions
- A staff member of a wildlife park left people amazed when he casually strolled into a lion enclosure.
- One man walked with lions and only carried a stick as protection in case the lions got out of hand.
- People were amazed when a woman paid to get a chance to walk and pose with three lions.
- Friendship comes in all forms and one man proved it as he showed off his friendship with a lion.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za