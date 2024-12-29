An adventurous family decided to try a daring activity involving multiple male lions getting close to them

Walking with the Kings of the Jungle has become a trend on social media, but most people usually take up the task alone

A family of five decided they were brave enough to try the intimidating walk with the wild beasts

The number of people walking with lions while on vacation has increased. Many share their experiences on TikTok and this time, a family joined in on the fun.

A TikTok video shows a family walking with three lions. Image: @liaa_brown

Source: TikTok

The family's walk with lions received thousands of likes on social media. The comments were full of jokes after a scary moment during the lion walk.

Family gets scared of lions mid-walk

In a TikTok video by @liaaa_brown, a whole family took a walk with three lions. In the clip, one of the lions suddenly stopped walking, and a family member hid behind the group just in time to avoid it. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about family lion walk

People were thoroughly amused by the family's lion walk. Online users remarked that lions were no longer scary. Read peeps' jokes below:

Shelly O commented:

"He said, 'Who is breathing heavy? Who wants to stop and have lunch? I mean, stop for lunch?'"

Uncertified-Kay♤ joked:

"Lions are losing their credibility as kings of the jungle. You don't see tigers doing this, especially in their own territory 😭"

TrustedTraveler was amused:

"He was just reminding you guys he could if he wanted to 😂"

Moyo added:

"The lions of these days are not serious."

Christian Elyse said:

"I'd hate to be around a lion that discovers free will😂"

