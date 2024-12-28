A TikTok video shows a young lady's grandfather's plan to keep peace in his household even with extra expense

People were amused after seeing what the elderly man resorted to so that his grandchildren would not fight in the festive season

Many people cracked jokes after seeing the wholesome moment of the grandfather and his family

An elderly man went viral on TikTok. People saw how he diligently maintained his household with a genius plan.

A TikTok video shows a grandfather who prevented December fights among grandkids by buying everyone personal breakfast. Image: @yiyi_m7

Source: TikTok

The clip of the elderly man's plan received thousands of likes. People commented on the video raving about the grandfather.

Grandfather prevents fights in home

In a video posted by @yiyi_m7, a group of siblings' grandfather wanted to make sure that they would all get along. So that they do not fight over food, he got them each a box of cereal and milk cartons for December. Watch the video:

SA jokes about grandad's plan

Many people thought that the grandfather was wholesome. Online users remarked on how special grandparents are. Read the comments below:

Emihle Teresita said:

"Very mindful Grandpa 😂😍love this 👏"

ittsaatli_m commented:

"Grandparents are so precious mahn😔"

MissB❤ joked:

"They are still gonna fight🤞"

nqobile_mpungose2 ADDED:

"It's giving stokvel se breakfast😂"

KaraboMogale_ could relate:

"My grandmother would buy me my own 30 eggs and pack of russians because wanted me to fry them as much as I wanted to without anyone complaining that I eat too much 😭 I miss her so much 💔😔"

Zoe_Mongameli shared:

"Growing up, my mother did this. We’d each get a loaf of bread🤣my brothers had a lot appetite & they always finished bread & when it’s time for us (mom and I) to eat, the bread would be finished, greatest solution she ever came up with😂♥️"

Source: Briefly News