A TikTok account shared a video of a brave Pumbaa Wildlife Park & Accommodation worker entering a lion enclosure

The man casually walked past the white lions to quickly pick up their droppings before leaving again

Members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to state how brave the man was and wondered how much he was paid for the job

A wildlife worker bravely entered a lion enclosure. Images: Johann van Heerden / Getty Images, @jimanavacations / TikTok

Entering a lion enclosure can be extremely dangerous for anyone without the necessary training and experience, as these powerful animals can be unpredictable.

However, one worker demonstrated remarkable bravery when calmly entering the lions' territory to carry out his duties confidently.

As brave as a lion

The TikTok travel account Jimana Vacations and Tours (@jimanavacations) uploaded a video on the social media platform showing off the lions at Pumbaa Wildlife Park & Accommodation in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

As the camera rolled, a man named James entered the enclosure to pick up the wild animals' droppings. Onlookers behind the wire fence separating them from the lions were surprised and called the worker brave.

In the background of the video, a guide shared that James could be near the wild cats because he helped raise them.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man close to lions

Thousands of social media users rushed to the post's comment section to express their concerns about the man's safety, while others applauded him for his bravery. Of course, in true South African style, people also added humour in their comments.

A curious @thulani6064 wondered:

"If James retires, who will take this job?"

@marisadefreitas1 told the online community:

"James should be the highest paid for risking his life."

@buhlehope802 jokingly said in the comments:

"Those lions are vegetarians."

@user6556937695335 wanted answers when they asked:

"How will you help James when the lion jumps on him?"

A surprised @shady_aduu85 wrote:

"These are the most respectful lions I've ever seen."

@naradossantos12 told app users:

"God will make me an example if I enter that place."

@iam_ntsikajr wondered about the man's salary:

"How much is James getting paid?"

Woman cuddles with lion cubs

