Trudy Raubenheimer from South Africa is trending after using Shein's vinyl tiles to revamp her kitchen. The young woman uploaded the video on TikTok, gaining over 75 000 views and close to 4 000 likes.

In the post, she shows how she pasted it on her kitchen tiles, all within a budget that did not break the bank.

She said:

"Breathe new life into a space, on a budget. I used vinyl tiles from Shein."

Peeps were impressed by the before and after

People across the country were impressed by the quality of the product and how easy it was to revamp a kitchen on a budget. Others gave her tips on how to improve her space.

Here are some of the comments:

@Maria said:

"Its so beautiful. Do you know there is a thing called groutpen to make the grout white again?"

@Pika commented:

"It’s so beautiful. Cover your counters white."

@MegSaysSo said:

"I used them on our kitchen island, and they’ve lasted nearly two years without any lifting or peeling. I love the design you chose, looks awesome."

@sumayaarthur commented:

"Changing your plug covers to black will make a big difference."

