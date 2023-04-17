A Nigerian model, who advocates for having no hair, has gone viral on TikTok for her rendition of a baddie pose

Chidi Tiffany called on TikTokkers to channel their inner baddie by exuding confidence and striking the ultimate pose seductively

Peeps were impressed by how flawless the model looked and asked her to do more poses so they could slay in all their photos

Nigerian Model trends for teaching people how to pose. Images: @chiditiffany/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian-born US-based model Chidi Tiffany left people speechless for all the right reasons. The beauty uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing a pose that has left online users wanting more. The post received over 1.7 million views and over 230 000 likes.

Tiffany assists her fans in channelling their inner alter egos and flexing with the greatest poses to bring out the model in themselves.

She said:

"Baddie Pose Idea. You must save for later and don’t forget to practice in the mirror! More poses otw!"

Peeps impressed by posing tips from Nigerian model

People were impressed by how easy Tiffany made the pose look. However, some said the pose needed to be practised a few times. Others loved it but thought the energy to pull off that move was not worth the effort.

Here are some of the comments:

@cstephaniem17 said

"How do we get up?"

I.Am.Chana commented:

"See, you lost me at squat. Check engine light is on."

@Chanelly said:

"You act like my knees are young. They are elderly, mam."

Stina commented:

"You have a lot of faith in our knees."

Bloemfontein girl struts her stuff for modelling show and gets 1.1M TikTok views, leaves SA in awe

In similar related stories, Briefly News reported about how a young lady showcased her modelling style and trended.

The viral TikTok video impressed many people, clocking over a million views. The cute model stood out among the Free State modelling agency students. The footage was striking to many people as it reached viral status.

Source: Briefly News