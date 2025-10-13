A woman asked for advice on surviving a month with limited funds, sparking nationwide discussions on budgeting and affordable groceries

The post showcased creative ways to make a small amount of money stretch through practical shopping strategies

South Africans engaged actively, offering solutions and support that reflected empathy and a shared sense of community

South Africans rallied around a woman managing a tight budget, offering advice and support to help her through the month.

A young woman shared her budget challenge, inspiring online support in South Africa. Image: @nomthandazo.mira

A video showing a woman trying to survive the month with only R220 captured South Africans’ attention after @nomthandazo.mira posted it on 12 October 2025. In the video, she explained it was her first month renting a back room and asked viewers for advice on what food she could buy to last the entire month. Citizens across the country engaged immediately, offering practical suggestions for inexpensive groceries, including maize meal, soups, and fresh vegetables, while some even sent money to assist. The clip highlighted everyday financial challenges many South Africans face, demonstrating the community’s willingness to support each other during tough times.

The post, shared by TikTok user @nomthandazo.mira, highlighted creative ways to stretch a small budget and emphasised local knowledge of affordable food sources. Viewers suggested cheap grocery stores, bulk-buying options, and meal ideas that could sustain someone on a tight budget while still providing nutrition. The interaction showcased the power of social media in connecting people and providing practical solutions for common struggles, particularly for young adults navigating independent living for the first time.

Budget-friendly grocery tips inspired citizens

Within a single day of posting, the video went viral, gaining over 12,000 likes and more than 1,900 comments. South Africans shared advice, personal experiences, and encouragement, showing how online communities could provide tangible assistance and emotional support. The rapid spread of the video highlighted a collective concern for affordability and basic living needs, while also demonstrating how social media can amplify everyday stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The response reflected empathy, solidarity, and admiration for the woman’s courage to ask for help. Many users appreciated seeing practical solutions to financial challenges and were inspired by the collective willingness of strangers to offer support. The post reinforced a sense of community, showcasing how small gestures and shared knowledge can make a significant difference in people’s lives.

Screenshot of the viral TikTok post showing her asking for budget-friendly food tips. Image: @nomthandazo.mira

Mzansi shared tips

setshoana wrote:

“R100 Shoprite combo, R10 cabbage cut into 4, R10 carrots, R30 mince into 2, R30 Amasi once a week, R15 noodles x6 and R15 apples. Weekends are for fasting.”

MaSkhosana. Commented:

“Thenga ama sleeping pills ngaleyomali, mawuzizwa ulamba ugwinye 2 uzumeke. 😭”

Morné Vanderbijl said:

“60 eggs and maize meal, uzoba grand. 🤞🏾”

Last born wrote:

“60 eggs, 10kg maize meal, 5kg potatoes, sixgun spice and mayonnaise.”

Teddy commented:

“Ngino R40 osele e cardini letha account number ngiku addele kube u R260. 🌝❤”

Xolani said:

“Wothi ngikugcwalisele. Inbox your Capitec cell or TymeBank account number.”

Xolie wrote:

“Thanks to the people who took this seriously and actually gave her advice. You are helping so many ppl; thank you. ❤”

Nikiwe412 commented:

“Ngicela number yakho kacapitec ngikuphe lo R50 osele ugcwalisele.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to grocery hauls

A South African woman’s grocery haul worth R220 left people amazed as she revealed a surprising list of food items bought on a tight budget.

A woman shared a TikTok video of her Shoprite grocery haul that cost just R340, catching the attention of viewers online.

A popular content creator with over 100,000 followers shared her weekly grocery shopping routine.

Source: Briefly News