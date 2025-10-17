Fitness Trainer Shows Simple Core Workouts to Burn Belly Fat and Strengthen Muscles
- A South African fitness influencer shared four core exercises to help reduce belly fat and strengthen the midsection
- The post combined effective movements with tips for all fitness levels, making the workout accessible to both beginners and experts
- Viewers responded positively, saying the video motivated them to prioritise core strength and consistent training
South Africans were inspired by a fitness influencer’s belly fat workout that combined simple exercises with practical health advice.
Albert Mlungs, a South African fitness enthusiast, posted a video on Facebook on 14 October 2025 demonstrating four targeted belly fat exercises, designed to strengthen the core and improve overall fitness. The video showed him performing a series of moves that anyone can do at home or in the gym, including twists, planks, and crunch variations. Mlungs explained how each exercise works specific abdominal muscles and why consistency is key to seeing results. The purpose of the post was to provide a practical, accessible workout for South Africans looking to tone their midsection while highlighting the importance of proper technique to prevent injuries.
Beyond just showing the exercises, Albert Mlungs gave viewers tips on how to get the most out of their core training. He stressed the importance of pairing exercise with a balanced diet and maintaining a consistent routine for visible results. His demonstration included modifications for beginners and advanced variations for those who are more experienced, making it inclusive for all fitness levels. Mlungs also highlighted that targeting belly fat isn’t about quick fixes but building core strength, improving posture, and boosting overall energy levels.
Effective exercises for strong core
The video quickly captured attention across South Africa, garnering over 600 likes and numerous comments praising the simplicity and effectiveness of the routine. Fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike engaged in discussions about which exercises worked best and how they planned to incorporate them into daily routines. The post was widely shared, with many noting that the clarity of Mlungs' instructions made the moves easy to follow at home. His engaging presence and clear explanations contributed to the post’s viral nature, sparking conversations about healthy living and home workouts.
Viewers appreciated how approachable Mlungs made the belly fat exercises, praising him for creating content that encouraged fitness without intimidation. The comments reflected a mix of motivation, curiosity, and admiration, with many inspired to start or continue their core routines. South Africans found the video educational and entertaining, demonstrating that simple, consistent workouts can have a real impact.
Mzansi reacted to the core workout
Thabiso Aphane said:
“The stomach is not meant to be flat, I’m not a snake, lol.”
Sicelosethu Khoza asked:
“No rest in between?”
Anele Mashalaba asked:
“How many days a week?”
Dingelihle Kwabakholwayo Kwezi Hoho wrote:
“Bye, belly fat.”
Thabiso Que Matsietsa said:
“I did 3, better than nothing… will see it again end of November.”
Check out the Facebook video below:
