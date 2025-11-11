Msaki's concerts in 2025 and 2026 will bring the critically acclaimed composer back into the spotlight, with shows in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Milan. The South African singer-songwriter had taken a break from performing in early 2023 before announcing her return in 2025.

Msaki during the Basadi in Music Awards at Joburg Theatre on August 12, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Msaki has a lineup of Cape Town concerts scheduled for December 2025 and early 2026.

The composer will join international artists at the Linecheck Festival in Italy in November 2025.

She is set to perform at the Jazz in the Lights Music Festival in Johannesburg in March 2026.

Msaki is back to performing after a short break

The Eastern Cape native announced in January 2023 that she would be taking a break from the industry. At the time, she revealed her decision was influenced by her sensitivity, but continued to write music.

In an August 22, 2025, Instagram video, Msaki announced she is open for 2026 commercial bookings. While she has a few shows set for late 2025, she said she is using the remainder of the year to get back to her flow and "performance mode."

My team has sent out an email to producers, curators, promoters and festival organisers who have been reaching out over the last two years. I look forward to sharing a lot of the self-produced shows that my team and I are planning.

Msaki's concert guide for 2025-26: dates, venues and ticket tips for fans.

Msaki's upcoming concerts

The South African Music Award winner has a few concerts lined up for late 2025 but will get into full performance mode in 2026. You can attend any of her events highlighted below:

Linecheck Festival, Italy (November 2025)

Msaki will be one of the African stars to participate in the annual Linecheck Music Meeting and Festival in Milan, Italy. The festival will be held for five days from November 17 to 22nd, 2025. The South African singer will be part of the Thursday lineup on November 20.

Linecheck Festival is a significant fixture in the European music conference and festival calendar that brings together Italian and international artists. Various music genres are featured, including electronic, indie, experimental, and world music.

Beyond music, the show is attended by global leaders in innovation, fashion, media, and technology. The tickets for Thursday cost €30.80 (approx. R615) per person.

Msaki at the 28th annual South African Music Awards at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022, in Sun City, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

RY X – Live in Cape Town (December 2025)

Australian-born singer-songwriter RY X is set to perform at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on December 12, 2025, and will be joined by Msaki. The show will run from 7.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. and is expected to go on despite the weather. Tickets cost between R695 and R995 and are available for purchase at webtickets.co.za.

Msaki & Friends, Cape Town (December 2025)

On December 22, 2025, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will be at Cabo Beach in Cape Town for the Msaki & Friends concert. The event is described as:

An unforgettable evening of music, dancing, and pure connection. With a circle of gifted friends, Msaki will fill the night with soulful melodies and heartfelt moments woven into every note.

The event will take place from 4.00 p.m. to 2.00 a.m. Several artists are set to perform, including Yamz, Qaqamba, Chronos, Anatii, Mpho.Wav, and Karyendasoul. The Msaki concert tickets are available for purchase on the Howler Anything Goes website.

Msaki at Karl Lagerfeld Store on October 27, 2022, in Sandton City, Gauteng, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, Cape Town (February 2026)

Msaki and the Alt BLK Collective will be having a boundary-breaking performance at Kirstenbosch, Cape Town, on February 8, 2026. The band has eight talented artists from across Africa. The show will mark Msaki's first major concert of 2026.

The concert will be a family event held in the evening from 5.15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The tickets can be purchased on webtickets.co.za. Adults pay R360, while youth from ages 6 to 21 pay R255. Children under 6 will have free entry.

Jazz in the Lights, Johannesburg (March 2026)

Jazz in the Lights Music Festival is expected to be one of Johannesburg's biggest jazz music events, to be held on March 21, 2026, at the Joburg Zoo in Parkview. The festival is:

A reimagined concept of the previously known Jazz on the Lake, the festival was developed to strike a balance between developmental acts and giving a platform to youth, established acts, whilst also catering for legendary artists that ordinarily do not attract performance features.

Msaki will perform alongside SA jazz stars Afrika Mkhize, Malcolm Joyane, Xhanti Nokwali, Brenda Mtambo, and Rorisang Sechele. Early bird tickets will be available until November 15, 2025, on webtickets.co.za and cost:

Adults: R250

R250 Pensioners: R200

R200 Children under 12: R100

Msaki during the Zakes Bantwini Forty Something Celebration event at The Venue at The Houghton Hotel on June 15, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Msaki's new EP is on the way

The composer is set to release the joint six-track extended play Entropy with fellow singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg in January 2026. The EP's lead single Wayside featuring Sjava, was released on September 19, 2025. The second single How Dare You was dropped on October 17.

The Eastern Cape native has been dominating South African music charts for over a decade. She released her first EP, Nalithemba, in 2013 and her debut full-length album, Zaneliza: How the Water Moves, in 2016. Some of Msaki's popular songs include Imfama Ziyabona, Best Friend, Wish You Were Here, and Pearls to Swine.

The SAMA winner has collaborated with several top South African artists over the years. She contributed to Black Coffee's Grammy Award-winning album Subconsciously. Msaki worked with Prince Kaybee on the hit song Fetch Your Life, Kabza De Small on Khusela, and Sun-El Musician on Ubomi Abumanga.

South African singers Msaki and Jesse Clegg. Photo: @jesseclegg (modified by author)

Conclusion

Msaki's concerts are expected to deliver an unforgettable live performance. Secure your tickets for a chance to watch the South African songbird in action.

