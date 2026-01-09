Brent McKeever revealed the original scrapped cover art for Tyla's We Wanna Party EP, sparking massive online buzz

Fans gushed over the vibrant, explicit design featuring dancing models in colourful outfits, calling it iconic and superior to the final version

Reactions flooded in with praise for the artwork's energy, while some questioned why it was ditched for a tamer option

Fans reacted to Tyla's scrapped 'We Wanna Party EP' cover art. Image: Tyla

Mzansi's global sensation Tyla has fans in a frenzy after a scrapped cover art for her 'We Wanna Party' EP surfaced online.

Shared by creative Brent McKeever, the bold design quickly went viral on X, courtesy of accounts like TylaPopBase.

The artwork shows Tyla as five figures in playful, skimpy outfits, dancing amid exploding confetti, with a "Parental Advisory Explicit Content" label slapped on for edge.

Tyla, who endorsed Uncle Waffles' song, eventually used a different cover art.

The EP, Tyla's latest project blending pop and Amapiano vibes, originally dropped with a different, more subdued cover.

This leak gave peeps a glimpse of what could have been, turning the conversation into a love fest for the discarded concept.

See the original cover art in the post below:

Fans declare it a missed iconic moment

Social media exploded with adoration for the scrapped art's vibe.

@ladidaix said:

"Tyla should make it a 5 part series and keep adding herself to the covers as she goes."

@controvershee complained:

"Her team is so tasteless."

Another user, @heyitsme_irenee, added:

"For real, this was so much better. I can't believe they scrapped it."

@Izzy_Renny put it straight:

"Big miss."

Another voice on the platform, @sophiedecault, saw things differently, stating:

"It was too crowded. They made the right decision."

@Unpoptakes chimed in:

"Fans saying 'this would've been iconic' are the same ones who thought her Water video was overrated. This cover screams try-hard, the real one screams HITMAKER. Period."

Another user, @kpstoryteller1, commented:

"Every visual created by Tyla is a masterpiece. Even though this cover art wasn't used, it clearly shows the amount of effort and different ideas that went into We Wanna Party. She truly is the visual queen."

@_WendyHouse_ shared:

"It was just as good but I get why it was scrapped."

@glowzsuryo asked:

"Why do the scrapped ones always hit harder?"

@Waheed13241 added:

"This would’ve eaten, honestly. It's kinda sad that it didn’t make the final cut."

@Neville_stn saw eye-to-eye with the previous commenter, stating:

"This is brilliant. She should have stuck with it."

Tyla becomes Asia's African big deal

Tyla has steadily become a global sensation, hitting the usual entertainment markets by storm. But perhaps what's most telling about her world appeal was when she mesmerised an unlikely market in Asia.

The South African-born muso broke records in Asia after selling out major arenas in cities including Bangkok, Tokyo, Manila and Singapore during her debut world tour.

The Chanel hitmaker reportedly delivered electrifying performances that blended amapiano, R&B, and pop while performing on the continent.

Tyla set a new record by an African in Asia. Image: Tyla

Tyla makes her presence at home felt

Tyla surprised Mzansi by appearing at the Piano People event alongside top amapiano DJs.

Briefly News previously reported that the global star vibed and danced with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, and Litché in a trending video.

