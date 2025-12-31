Globally acclaimed Grammy-winning singer Tyla surprised Mzansi by appearing at the Piano People event alongside top amapiano DJs

The star vibed and danced with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, and Litché in a trending video

X users flooded the comments with praise for her homecoming energy and the star-studded moment

In a dazzling display of talent and charisma, globally acclaimed and Grammy-winning singer Tyla made a surprise appearance at the highly anticipated Piano People event, captivating Mzansi's music lovers.

Joining forces with famed DJs, including DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, and Litché, Tyla's presence ignited the stage and created an unforgettable night.

Tyla, who recently set an Asian record, could be seen learning some dance moves from DJ Maphorisa.

Kabza De Small, who was seen in the studio with Andile Mpisane, was also on the deck vibing along.

The video was posted on X by a Tyla fan account with the handle @Tyla_Tygrs. It was captioned:

"Tyla is back home, on stage with Dj Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Kelvin Momo and Litché at the Piano People event."

Watch it below:

Fans react to the video

As videos of the vibrant performance circulated online, X users erupted with excitement, showering Tyla with praise for her infectious energy and stunning vocal prowess.

Comments flooded in, celebrating what many dubbed a "homecoming" moment that showcased not just a collaboration of great artists, but the rich tapestry of South African music culture.

@I_Am_Ammzy said of Tyla:

"She adores Phori, shame."

Another user, @amalazandile1, commented:

"Partying at home is just different. Nobody parties like South Africans. People elsewhere just drink and stand by the walls."

@CupidooStrauss shed some light:

"We all know what's happening there. It started last year."

Another voice on the platform, @fanofstrawberry, added:

"She’s on a mission to end Ayra Starr and she will be accomplishing that mission."

@fwdaniels commented on Tyra's massive aura and presence, saying:

"Branding is crazy! You can see only one person there."

@skinnynpetite spotted something unrelated. She screengrabbed a man staring at Tyla and posted the photo, saying:

"Someone has a crush on Tyla."

DJ Maphorisa and Tyla lead the Spotify 2025 Global Impact List

DJ Maphorisa and Tyla were announced as the leaders of the Spotify 2025 Global Impact list.

The streaming platform had released the list of South African songs making a global impact in 2025.

In August, Billboard Africa compiled a list of the Mzansi songs that tapped into the international market and made an impact.

Two South African names appeared frequently on the list, and they were DJ Maphorisa and Tyla.

The announcement solidified the duo's acquired status as the biggest stars of 2025 in the South African music landscape.

Tyla and DJ Maphorisa became Mzansi's leading artists for 2025 on a Spotify list. Images: Tyla and DJ Maphorisa

Source: Getty Images

