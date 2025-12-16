Tyla broke records in Asia after selling out major arenas in cities including Bangkok, Tokyo, Manila and Singapore during her debut world tour

The Water hitmaker delivered high-energy performances blending amapiano, R&B and pop, further cementing her global appeal

Fans praised Tyla’s success online, with many hailing her as a trailblazer for African music on the international stage

South African multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Tyla continues to impress Mzansi every chance she gets.

Lately, the 23-year-old Water hitmaker reportedly broke a musical record in Asia.

Tyla's Asia tour has been a massive success, featuring sold-out shows in cities like Bangkok, Tokyo, and Singapore.

She delivered electrifying performances that blended amapiano, R&B, and pop.

Her debut world tour in Asia has broken records, highlighting African music's global reach and solidifying her status as a major international artist, with performances noted for high energy, vocal talent, and fan engagement.

Tyla, who went viral for the outfit she wore while performing in Saudi Arabia, sold out a 20,000 capacity Impact Challenger H3 Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In Tokyo, Japan, she sold out a 15,000 capacity Ariake Arena.

In the Philippines, she sold out another 15,000 capacity SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Chanel singer performed at Indian Sneaker Festival with 60,000 attendees across 2 days.

She headlined 10,000 capacity Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain twice and 8,000 Singapore Expo Arena.

See the X post detailing her record breaking performances below:

Fans weigh in

Users took to the comments section congratulating Tyla, with others sharing opinions.

One user @PamEphaim advised:

"More Africans should look beyond Europe and the Americas. Asia is a huge market."

Another user, @jeremiahhmrg, commented:

"Wow! Tyla is officially rewriting history. The biggest African artist tour in Asia and beyond! Selling out arenas from Bangkok to Tokyo, Manila to Bahrain, and lighting up festivals across India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This is next-level global domination. Africa’s shine is unstoppable!"

@Hoerang26 said:

"She truly deserves it with all the criticism she usually get. It's a good thing that she didn't opt for a BBL, maintaining a true representation of her real self."

@Dark_Chaosss wrote:

"More are coming, she's going to hold all the records, the west side must just watch out."

As usual on X, at least one naysayer could be located in comments section. One user @Solom_oz26 said:

"Tyla is overhyped. Tems is bigger than her."

@malume1_zw commented:

"I can't be the only one curious to see what she was wearing for the Saudi Arabia and UAE shows right?"

@AvheaniT said:

"Now put some respect on her name. I don't ever want to see her being compared to other people."

@Another user, @italkbs really did live up to their handle name, typing:

"I still don't know her two songs."

@cde_simba wrote:

"Tyla is selling out arenas across Asia and the Middle East! Africa, this proves talent is here. What holds us back is bad leadership and poor management. With vision, we can dominate the world! #AfricanExcellence"

Tyla faces lawsuit from Water producers over royalties

Tyla is reportedly at the centre of a legal battle with the producers behind her breakout song.

Briefly News previously reported that two songwriters/ producers alleged that they were not credited in the song and missed out on receiving their royalties.

