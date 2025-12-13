South African superstar Thabsie has a new song, Again , that promises to transport you to a place of love and warmth

Thabsie spoke exclusively to Briefly News about her epic performance and latest project at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards

The vocalist praised TikTok for elevating the music industry and allowing people to be themselves when engaging with the songs

When you think of authentic South African music, Thabsie is one of the artists that come to mind.

The star has dropped a new single called Again, and from the songstress's mouth, the song will surely get you in your feels. Her soothing vocals, coupled with contemporary Afro-R&B, make this tune the ultimate love song. The track also explores the themes of resilience, passion, and finding oneself.

At the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards, Thabsie performed a medley of her hit songs, including Ngyaz'fela Ngawe and more. She also gave the room full of creators a show and a taste of her latest release, and everyone was on their feet.

Thabsie talks to Briefly News

Strutting the red carpet in an Eric By Design number, Thabsie spoke exclusively to Briefly News about her exciting performance at The Forum in Johannesburg.

"This performance was so special to me," she said enthusiastically. "I brought razzle, dazzle, my dress is sparkly. I bought the vibes," she added.

The awards ceremony was hosted by the multi-talented Bontle Modiselle-Moloi with Thuli Phongolo as the main DJ.

Thabsie was one of the three performing acts, and she definitely brought the vibes. She switched things up in a Fashion Nova dress for her performance.

Speaking about her latest offering, Thabsie said, "Listen to the song, and you will be in your feels!"

Thabsie praises TikTok

The 34-year-old, who recently celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary, has been in the game for more than a decade.

She has produced hit songs such as African Queen and Ubuya Nini, and she mingles several genres, including neo-soul and R&B, with a fusion of house and Afrobeats.

Her TikTok page boasts 563.7K followers, and she can attest that the platform has elevated her music in general.

"TikTok was an absolute game-changer in terms of all the other social media platforms. It's almost like a marriage between a streaming platform and a visual platform. It is a huge platform for us as artists. People dance and cry to our music. What a platform for us artists," she said.

