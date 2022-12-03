Social media influencer Cyan Boujee has exposed Ke Star hitmaker Vigro Deep following his appearance on MacG's Podcast And Chill

ZAlebs reported that Vigro Deep denied knowing the social media influencer and YouTuber on the show, and this seemingly did not sit well with her

Cyan has since exposed the most private moments with the amapiano star and left people talking on social media

Cyan Boujee puts Vigro Deep on blast. Image: @cyan.boujee24 and vigrodeep_za

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has reportedly aired her private business with amapiano star and producer Vigro Deep.

According to ZAlebs, this came after Vifro dragged Cyan on Podcast And Chill after he was asked what he thought of her. The publication reports that Vigro made Cyan appear like any other groupie that he would go for.

After seeing the clip, Cyan Boujee posted a video of her and Vigro curled up on Vigro's couch, and social media users have since shared hilarious reactions. @RMK_SA1 wrote:

"Not Cyan Boujee exposing Vigro deep lying that he does not know her, while they know each other INSIDE and OUT."

@chooosekindness said:

"Vigro Deep trying to act fresh ka Cyan Boujee and she said, "Not on my watch". I love her, he really didn't have to give that kind of answer."

@Obrian_Makwela tweeted:

"You shouldn't mess with Cyan Boujee. That girl is always ready to strike. Vigro Deeo wa batho!."

