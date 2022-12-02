Radio and TV presenter Lerato Kganyago recently sent trolls packing in a heated Twitter exchange

The media personality made it clear that she is somebody's wife. Therefore, she must be treated with respect.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that Lerato's marriage has ended in tears, and she has taken her things and moved out of her marital home

Lerato Khanyago breaks the silence about her marriage. Image: @leratokganyago

A few weeks ago, City Press reported that Lerato Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlala, have reportedly called it quits.

The Metro FM presenter slammed the claims on Twitter after a tweep took aim at her sports presenting skills and experience. Twitter user @Anqobela tagged Lerato in a tweet saying she knows nothing about soccer but a lot about men.

Lerato did not let this slide. She clapped backend told the troll to do research and check her history with sports shows. She added:

"You guys drag my name anywhere and everywhere, because you want nothing food for me."

When another tweep tried to calm the situation, Lerato hit back again, saying:

"Nah! You guys are disrespectful, make your point, but don’t disrespect me. I’m somebody’s Wife. Nobody speaks about Mmage like that. You guys must know your boundaries."

Following Lerato's response, another Twitter user asked her about the allegations that she had broken up with her husband, Lerato responded:

"Are you one of those gullible people that run with gossip as facts? Askies babe."

Lerato Kganyago Accuses Tebogo Thobejane of Taking Her Hubby in Video, SA Advises Her to Deal With Her Bae

In another article, Briefly News reported that Lerato rubbed people the wrong way as she allegedly accused Tebogo Thobejane of snatching her husband.

A video made rounds on social media showing Lerato Kganyago blaming influencer Tebogo Thobejane for all the problems in her marriage. She added that she has recordings of Tebogo and her man two-timing her.

In the video, she allegedly said Tebogo is a very vile person, and she knows exactly what she did in her marriage. Tweeps have since reacted to the clip, many said Lerato should deal with her husband alone and leave Tebogo alone.

