Brenda Mhlongo and her daughter Snikiwe Mhlongo are a true definition of an apple not falling far from the tree

The mother-and-daughter duo had the internet in a frenzy when their hot snaps went viral on social media

Peeps commended the former Imbewu actress for her looks, many said she looked too hot for her age

South African actress Brenda Mhlongo is the queen she thinks she is. The star turned heads when she stepped out looking all kinds of juicy in a floral mini-dress.

Brenda Mhlongo and her daughter Snikiwe Mhlongo set timelines on fire with their hot snaps. Image: @brendamhlongo and @snimhlongo.

Source: Instagram

Other pictures showed the stunner and her lovely daughter Snikiwe Mhlongo, a replica of her mother.

According to ZAlebs, social media users could not have enough of the beautiful mother-and-daughter duo. Many lauded the former Imbewu actress for ageing backwards. Other Twitter users couldn't help but admire the mother-and-daughter relationship.

Some toxic fans also mentioned how Brenda's husband still cheated on her despite her hot looks. Social media users defended their fav, saying she had nothing to do with a grown man making his own decisions.

Fans react to Brenda and Snikiwe Mhlongo's hot pics

@makhozasp said:

"She is my agemate? I dont know why I thought she was older than me. Love her."

@Dinizulu5 added:

"When the man goes, the skirt gets shorter.. "

@Kgabo48649279 wrote:

"And some they tell you that u should stop dating older women ."

@tumetsedivine said:

"She is perfect in my eyes.. ."

@khuduga_phemelo noted:

"I’m so afraid of this lady and I haven’t even met her."

