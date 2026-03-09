On Monday, 9 March 2026, Sol Phenduka shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Sizwe Dhlomo regarding his plans to eat one meal a day

In a screenshot of their conversation, Sizwe Dhlomo gave Sol Phenduka advice on how to shed weight

In the comments, social media users debated both the picture of Sol Phenduka's meal and Sizwe Dhlomo's advice

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sizwe Dhlomo warned Sol Phenduka about eating one meal a day. Image: kaya 959, solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Popular broadcaster Sol Phenduka shared the diet tips his former Kaya FM colleague Sizwe Dhlomo gave him as he continues his quest to shed a few kilogrammes. Phenduka shared a screenshot of the slightly hilarious conversation he and Sizwe had regarding his eating habits.

Sol Phenduka has been on a weight loss journey and has kept his followers updated on his progress through posts on his official social media pages. Unlike some celebrities, the Podcast and Chill co-host opted to lose weight through the gym and dieting, but it has not been easy.

Sol Phenduka shares Sizwe Dhlomo’s advice on his weight loss diet

Sol Phenduka recently shared that he was considering eating one meal a day, a method championed by fitness fanatic Prince Kaybee. On Monday, 9 March 2026, Phenduka shared a screenshot of his iMessage conversation with Sizwe Dhlomo on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“Yey, I was so hungry. First meal of the Day. Sbonge Dinangwe.”

In the chat, Sizwe Dhlomo advised Sol Phenduka against having one meal a day. He also advised Sol to consult a dietician and not implement advice from non-professionals. The text read:

“Don’t eat once a day, bruh. That’s unhealthy. Don’t listen to uneducated opinions. Consult a dietician.”

Sol Phenduka responded with his trademark wit and humour, highlighting that our forefathers did not survive on three meals a day. Sol Phenuka’s response read:

“How did our ancestors survive? Definitely, not on 3 meals a day.”

Sizwe Dhlomo responded, saying:

“They ate at least twice.”

As part of his post, Sol Phenduka shared his first meal of the day, which consisted of two large pieces of pork.

See the photos below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's diet advice to Sol Phenduka

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Sol Phenduka’s meal and Sizwe Dhlomo’s advice.

Here are some of the comments:

@Simpaas claimed:

“Heavy meal. Not easy to digest.”

@SbuNoah shared:

“I eat one meal a day. Drink green tea and water throughout the day. I’ve lost 10kg in 2 months! It’s crazy. But whatever works for you, Sol.”

@SthembiD argued:

“For Sizwe, eating once a day is not good; he probably has a faster metabolism than you. For you, on the other hand, because of your constant struggle with weight, eating once a day is very beneficial for your metabolism and fights against certain illnesses caused by being overweight. So, eat once a day, do a water fast, then break it with a proper meal. Otherwise, if you are struggling, do a no-carb diet.”

@Cmbo97 said:

“Dinangwe is crazy, one meal is good enough and snack on fruits and cut off alcohol completely.”

Mzansi reacted after Sizwe Dhlomo gave Sol Phenduka diet advice. Image: kaya959

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe Mchunu body-shames Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill

While Sizwe Dhlomo offered diet advice to Sol Phenduka, fellow broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu was not as kind to him when he appeared on Podcast and Chill as a guest, according to a report by Briefly News.

Mchunu upset Phenduka's fans on social media when a video of him was shared on X. Fans of the YouTube channel reacted to the musician's comments to Phenduka on the podcast.

Source: Briefly News