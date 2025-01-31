Prince Kaybee recently shared some diet tips with netizens and how they have helped him

The DJ/ producer urged fans and followers to consider only eating once a day as it helps boost energy levels

While some netizens agreed with his theory, it failed to land with others who completely turned it down

Prince Kaybee claims eating once a day is the key to not only weight loss but to a better quality of life overall.

Here are Prince Kaybee's diet tips

For Prince Kaybee, sharing is caring and since most people have begun chasing their body goals in 2025, he decided to share some tips on how that can be achieved.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, KaBillion shared his secret to weight loss and a boost in energy: eating once a day.

Yup, according to the Charlotte hitmaker, one doesn't necessarily have to eat three meals and several snacks daily - one meal is all you need:

"I find myself high in energy, thinking better and very sharp in reaction times (sim-racing and motorcycling). Very sharp (musical theory testing), energised in the gym, and have less joint resistance in my callisthenics journey, and of course, for weight loss.

He went on to share his meal plan and how he has incorporated it into his routine:

"I eat only at 8 PM, avoid going to bed hungry. Deal with hunger during the day, but in a few days, it will no longer be hunger but a way of life.

"I eat fish, chicken, mince, rice, eggs; not all in one day, but within the week. If you cheat, maybe on a Friday, you can do a burger and some dessert - still one meal though."

Here's what Mzansi said about Prince Kaybee's advice

Netizens agreed and shared their testimonies on how the diet has helped them:

gwenhanks said:

Clearer skin, less bloating, limited sugar intake, increased water intake. The benefits are endless! Omad is the way. I did it for the first three weeks. I feel amazing

Mr_brown01 agreed:

"It works wonders, Even though I misbehaved in December, I've lost 11kgs in less than 3 months. Add physical exercise, and you're complete."

Sichovin wrote:

"Yeah, definitely true on energy levels, sexual stimulation and weight management."

TheJudgeZA posted:

"That thing is a life hack, bro! You feel sharper and you don’t have to think about eating the whole day."

Meanwhile, others turned it down, saying it wasn't for them:

stxxbo said:

"January is over. That doesn't apply anymore."

MkhomanziGboy4 wrote:

"I'm sorry but what you're saying is nonsense."

StraightupGal turned it down:

"If it's not a requirement in heaven then it doesn't have to be done. Eat!"

Prince Kaybee excited about his new album

In more Prince Kaybee updates, Briefly News shared the producer's reaction to his upcoming album.

He ushered in the year by announcing that he had a project on the way, and fans were ecstatic.

