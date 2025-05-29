A clip of a group of young men and a woman came together to recreate the infamous meeting that took place between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump

The TikTok video has since gained over 1.1 million views within a day of its publication

People in Mzansi were amused by the skit as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes

A comedic skit depicting a meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump has taken social media by storm, generating widespread laughter and commentary.

A comedic skit recreating Ramaphosa and Trump’s White House meeting had South Africans laughing. Image: @official.pnc

Source: TikTok

Ramaphosa and Trump meeting skit

The parody, which was posted by TikTok user @official.pnc, shows the young men and a woman who came together to recreate the infamous White House meeting, which took place last Wednesday, on the 21st of May 2025.

During the meeting, many people felt that US President Donald Trump "ambushed" the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by showing a video of South African politician Julius Malema singing ‘Kill the Boer,’ along with footage of the graveside of alleged white Afrikaner victims, referencing claims of "genocide" against white Afrikaners.

In the video, the skit, reportedly produced by a local comedy troupe, portrays Trump, known for his distinctive speaking style and mannerisms, engaging in a hilariously exaggerated conversation with Ramaphosa. The impersonations, particularly of Trump, are said to be spot-on, capturing his signature phrases and theatrical gestures.

The billionaire Johann Rupert, John Steenhuisen, Elon Musk and more were all part of the funny skit. The dialogue centers around a blend of political commentary and cultural observations, with the skit poking fun at both leaders' personalities and political positions. The humour, while often broad, touches upon current events and international relations, offering a satirical take on the complexities of global politics.

The video went viral, gathering over 1.1 million views within a day of its publication. It has ignited a broader discussion about the role of humour in political discourse, particularly in South Africa, where satire has a long and rich history. Many have praised the skit's ability to provide a lighthearted perspective on complex political issues, while others have debated the line between comedy and potential offence.

The viral skit highlights the power of social media to amplify comedic content and spark national conversations. As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a reminder of the enduring fascination with political figures and the ability of humour to bridge cultural divides and generate lively debate.

Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by Ramaphosa and Trump meeting skit

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts as they were entertained by the Ramaphosa and Trump White House meeting skit.

Thandiwe was amused, adding:

"Rupert is Ruperting."

Mpilozwane shared:

"Rupert is too accurate."

Owah wrote:

"Sign language interpreter kwenzakalan."

Tshire expressed:

"The white man in the middle wants to laugh so bad."

Princess_Cele stated:

"Next thing you know, Ramaphosa will be called back to America, and this video will be played."

Tebza commented:

"He nailed it."

A skit of Ramaphosa and Trump’s White House meeting sparked laughter in South Africa. Image: @official.pnc

Source: TikTok

What you need to know about Ramaphosa's visit

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa's visit included ministers in his cabinet as part of the delegation to the United States.

reported that Ramaphosa's visit included ministers in his cabinet as part of the delegation to the United States. Kallie Kriel, AfriForum's CEO, called Ramaphosa out for calling the 49 Afrikaners who are in the United States cowards.

Trump said that he would boycott the G20 Summit in South Africa unless the government dealt with white genocide.

Malema slammed Ramaphosa's visit to the United States and called it ill-timed in light of the budget speech.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News